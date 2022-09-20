(Stanton-Essex) -- After a solid 3-1 start to the season, Stanton-Essex is looking for continued improvements headed into a clash with Lenox.
The Stanton-Essex Vikings will have their hands full this Friday against a 4-0 Lenox squad but are riding on some momentum after a 54-6 rout of Griswold (0-4) last Friday, capping off a solid first half of the season.
"We've got to control our ability to get off to a good start as far as being focused, running our plays, and executing the best we can do -- we just need to show improvement from one week to the next," Stanton-Essex Head Coach Jeff Grebin told KMA Sports. "The way that game started, it wasn't like what we'd hoped it would be, but they found a way to win in the end."
One of the more significant contributors offensively for the Vikings in their win was junior quarterback Nolan Grebin, who finished off the night going 12-for-23 for 181 yards and four touchdowns.
"We kind of rely on his accuracy and arm, and his quickness in the backfield," said Grebin. "He does a good job of leading the guys in the huddle and all of that's pretty important in the game of football, but he's just an overall good kid."
Grebin also led the Vikings with 33 rushing yards averaging 6.6 yards per carry. However, he hasn't been alone in the quarterback room with senior Joshua Martin also talking some snaps, including an 11-yard touchdown pass to Kywin Tibben in Friday's contest.
Grebin and Martin have combined for a 50.5% completion percentage, 622 yards, and 11 touchdowns.
"Josh and Nolan, those guys have been throwing the ball to each other for quite a few years, and Kywin has been in that mix," said Grebin. "Over the summer, they developed a pretty good bond as far as getting those reps and making those passes and playing 1-on-1 and 2-on-2 with coverage."
Tibben has racked up 200 yards on 20 receptions along with his four touchdown grabs, three of which came against Griswold. The Vikings have also received a strong performance from Martin out wide, totaling 161 yards and four touchdowns on 11 receptions. Grebin has also hauled in two touchdown catches.
Meanwhile, defensively, the Vikings have given up an average of 20 points per game, including a 42-6 loss to Fremont-Mills.
"The defense all season has done a really good job and we've been really happy with their tackling," said Grebin. "You can't be perfect in every aspect of the game, but we're proud of their resiliency and toughness -- teams are typically a little bit bigger than we are, but we find ways to grab ankles and knees and bring them down and make them drive the length of the field."
Senior linebacker Jonan Wooke currently leads the defense in tackles with 40.5, and Martin has also racked up 24.5 from his linebacker spot.
"Jonan is kind the heart and soul of our defense as far as the linebackers go, and Josh Martin is another senior that's all over the field," said Grebin. "They tackle well, are fierce competitors, and they're hard to beat."
Meanwhile, sophomore Jacob Martin has totaled 25 tackles and 10 tackles for loss. Grebin says his team will need to bring strong tackle efforts and cohesion on offense against a Lenox team fresh off a 70-36 win over East Union. Senior Isaac Grundman currently leads the Tigers with 477 rushing yards and 227 receiving yards with a combined 12 touchdowns.
"Just playing good assignment football and being able to anticipate what they're going to do," said Grebin. "They do like to run the ball, and they've got a really good quarterback and running backs -- they run well, hard, and block well for each other."
Jesse Cox will have reports from Lenox on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show on KMA 960 and KMA FM 99.1. You can hear the full interview with Grebin below: