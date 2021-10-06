(Stanton) -- The high school football season is hitting the home stretch as an anticipated and competitive 8-player matchup is slated for Friday night as Stanton-Essex hosts Bedford.
Head Coach Jeff Grebin has his squad 4-2 on the year and 2-2 in district play, after the Vikings squeaked out a 24-22 victory over Murray last Friday.
"It was a big win for us, coming off the week prior to that we were kind of beat up a little bit, and mentally we had some things to take care of," Grebin said. "It was good to play a team like Murray, they got a good coach over there and (he) does a great job with his kids, (and) they were looking to avenge a loss they had to us in the playoffs."
While the Vikings offense had been flying high averaging 43.6 points per game heading into the contest, injuries required players to step up and grind out a victory. One of those players was Joshua Martin stepping in at quarterback.
"He's just a natural leader, and he's a hard worker in the weight room and the classroom, and he's just a positive mental attitude type kid," Grebin said.
Martin finished the night 10/17 with 194 passing yards, two touchdowns, and also a rushing touchdown. Starting quarterback Carter Johnson was sidelined with an injury.
Also showing his potential was Jack Roberts who Grebin says made a key play in last week's victory.
"He re-sprained his ankle during that game, and he was out for quite a bit of it," Grebin said. "Then we taped him back up, and he said he wanted to give it another go. Fortunately for us, at a key time, what looked like he was downfield blocking on a blown-up play, he just happened to get where he was open, and Josh (Martin) found him and that kind of put us over the top as far as the scoreboard goes."
Roberts finished the night with three receptions, 92 yards, and the touchdown grab.
However, while skill players have stepped up, Grebin says some improvements need to be made in the offensive trenches.
"Quite frankly, our line play, that was the thing we probably struggled with the most last Friday," Grebin said. "Getting our line back up and running on all cylinders, firing off the ball, getting off the ball, getting into blocks, and maintaining blocks is going to be a huge emphasis this entire week."
Defensively, outside of the losses to Lenox and Fremont-Mills, the Vikings have put together a balanced season allowing 26.3 points per game, allowing them to outscore their opponents by an average of 14.
However, it has been thanks to a solid group of seniors who have helped lead a younger defense.
"Obviously, Logan Roberts is all over the field, he's tireless and he's relentless in chasing people down," Grebin said. "Then you got Tristan Frank and Quentin Thornburg, and we've rotated Skylar Hall and some other guys into the line up, but those are the guys we lean on a lot."
Currently, senior linebacker Logan Roberts leads the Vikings in tackles with 53 and also in tackles for loss with 11. Meanwhile, both seniors Levi Martin and Carter Johnson, who is out with an injury, lead the Vikings defense with three interceptions.
Since the merger of Essex and Stanton, the Vikings have faced the Bedford Bulldogs twice splitting the series with the Vikings taking the non-district matchup 28-22 in 2020.
Grebin says despite the record they have, the Bulldogs are a sound and aggressive football team.
"They'll throw their best defense at us, I know they're hard hitters, they're aggressive, they like to blitz, they're a pretty fundamentally sound football team," Grebin said. "If we don't take care of things offensively, I know it's going to be a long night for us."
The Vikings and Bulldogs square off at 7:00 Friday, and Jay Soderberg will be in Essex providing updates on the Red Oak Chrysler Connection Show on KMA-FM 99.1 and KMA AM 960. You can find the full interview with Coach Grebin below.