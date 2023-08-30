(Stanton) -- The Stanton/Essex football team is hoping to shake off a week one loss and correct a few mistakes heading into week two.
The Vikings dropped their opener to Lenox 54-16 last week in a game where they were limited to 129 total yards of offense.
"We knew going in that our numbers weren't going to be real deep if we had any injuries or problems," said Head Coach Jeff Grebin. "That's exactly what we ran into. We struggled there for awhile, but as the game wore on there were some things that we made positive improvements on. Hopefully, moving forward into week two, we'll be in a little better shape."
Stanton/Essex held their own early on in the game with Lenox -- who was coming off of an appearance in the state semifinals last year, but things started going off the rails in the second and third quarters
"Offensively and defensively, we really struggled just with assignment football defensively and on offense just execution and keeping kids in the ballgame," said Grebin. "Out of our first 10 guys, if you get three of them on the sideline, it becomes a challenge for us."
The Vikings will look to turn the page in week two road trip to Exira/EHK. The Spartans lost a shootout to Ar-We-Va in their opener 46-44.
"They've got some size," said Grebin. "That's always a challenge for us. We've got some size coming, but it's not ready yet. They've got some speed and a lot of experience coming back as far as running the plays that they're running. We're going to have our hands full."
Stanton/Essex will be tasked with slowing down Spartan quarterback Jameson Kilworth, who ran for 237 yards, passed for 178 yards and scored six total touchdowns in week one.
"The key word that we use is corral," said Grebin. "We'll try to keep him limited in what he can do. He's a pretty good athlete and he can run and throw the ball, he does both of those things well. We will try and contain him and keep the ball in front of us, and then we have to tackle well and get rid of blocks. They have a tremendous front three. They're going to be a handful."
With both teams searching for their first win of the season, Grebin says Friday night will come down to execution on both sides of the ball.
"We need to get off blocks and make tackles," said Grebin. "Defensively, we just have to play assignment football. We had some real issues in week one getting guys where they needed to be and then making the play once they did get there. That's going to be probably our biggest need is slowing down the other team's offense. Our offense is going to spark here pretty soon, I'm not too worried about that. It's just a matter of time and maybe this Friday night it will start to happen."
Craig Parmley will be providing reports Friday night on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1. All of our football coverage begins at 6:20 and runs through midnight on KMA.
You can hear the full interview with Grebin below.