(Essex) -- The Stanton-Essex football team is continuing to come together as a squad through the first three weeks of the season.
The Vikings are 2-1 after their first two weeks, including their latest triumph -- a 34-24 win over East Union Friday.
"The resiliency and the ability to overcome all odds was nice," said Head Coach Jeff Grebin. "The kids did a great job of battling from behind and then maintaining the lead. East Union is a heck of a ball team. They've got a lot of good athletes. It was a battle. The kids rose to the occasion and found a way to win. It was an exciting game."
Stanton-Essex entered this season trying to replace an eight-person senior class from last year's playoff squad, including leading passer Carter Johnson and leading rusher Logan Roberts. So far this year, Nolan Grebin and Joshua Martin have split snaps at quarterback, combining for 430 yards through the air and 133 yards on the ground.
"We're learning how to gel as a group," said Grebin. "We pretty much have the same guys on both sides of the ball the whole game. We have played good solid, tough defense, trying to limit the amount of yards that a team gets and how many times they can get in the end zone by making them run more plays and hopefully they have some miscues and hamper their progress. Our kids have done a pretty good job of tackling, outside of week two. I'm really proud of our kids for their effort. We have a size mismatch that we're up against a lot of times, so that's hats off to the kids."
Up next for the Vikings a matchup with Griswold. The Tigers are 0-3 to start the year, losing to teams with a combined 6-3 record, and bring a roster that has 24 freshmen or sophomores out of 28 total players.
"They've definitely got some size," said Grebin. "Their defense looks pretty darn good. Their front is big. They're aggressive. They're strong. They've got some young guys, but they're pretty high on those guys, and they're doing a lot of things aggressively. They may be making some mistakes, but that's only going to get better as they continue to mature and get experience on the varsity field."
Grebin says his team will need to use its speed to get around the size disadvantage on Friday.
"We've got to be creative with our offense and be able to utilize our strengths," said Grebin. "Our offensive linemen have been doing a good job. It's a long and wearing battle and we still need to work on developing that second player that can step in at center or the second player that can step in at guard to give those guys a break."
Friday's matchup will take place in Essex and is homecoming for the district. Jay Soderberg will have reports as part of several games you can hear from on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show on KMA. You can hear the full interview with Grebin below.