(Stanton) -- Stanton-Essex football had a week off to heal, to improve and to spend a lot of time trying to find somebody to play.
“It was a crazy week,” Coach Jeff Grebin told KMA Sports. “We had about six or seven possibilities and none of those panned out. We spent a lot of time looking at a lot of different teams on film, but it was all for naught.”
Coach Grebin says, though, they were able to spend a week getting in some good practices and healing up. Still, he would have liked to see his team competing against another opponent.
“We need to be tested again with a good opponent,” he said. “We’ve struggled executing on offense, and we get people wrapped up on defense and they get away. That’s part of football, but we need to clean that up if we want to be a competitor.”
The Vikings (3-1 overall/8-Man 7) last played on September 18th when they routed Griswold, 68-20. The victory was their second straight after edging past Bedford by a 28-22 count.
Now, they turn their attention to KMAland No. 6 Lenox (4-1, 4-1), which lost for the first time this past Friday to CAM. Even in the defeat, the Tigers controlled the pace and had 50 more plays than the Cougars.
“They’re just big at every position,” Grebin said. “They’ve got some athletic kids, and they kind of controlled the game (against CAM). They just kept pounding it and pounding it.”
Grebin expects they will see much of the same from a Tigers team that has rushed for nearly 1,500 yards in their five games.
“We’ve got to find a way to stop the run,” he said. “We’ve got to be aware that there are certain guys, too, they will try to get loose with a pass play. Our defensive line will need to get pressure, and the linebackers are going to have to clean things up and be aware that they have some guys they will throw to.”
Stanton-Essex has their own group of weapons on the offensive side. Junior Carter Johnson has taken over at quarterback and thrown for 518 yards, rushed for 253 and combined for 15 offensive touchdowns. His top target is fellow quarterback and receiver Colby Royal, who has 14 receptions for 310 yards and four touchdowns.
“We’d love to have (Carter) at receiver,” Grebin said, “but quarterback is a pretty key position to our offense. He’s done a nice job. Colby has done a nice job, and we kind of mix it up a little bit with those two, but Carter has kind of taken over that role. I think he’s getting more and more comfortable each week.”
Along with dealing with the Lenox ground attack, Coach Grebin says it will be important for his team to avoid distractions with it being Homecoming week in Essex.
“That’s going to be a challenge,” he said. “We’ve played there, but we just have to keep our focus throughout the week with all the activities going on and be ready to go on Friday. That extra week is going to help us heal up a little bit better and mentally be ready to go.”
Jay Soderberg will have reports on Friday evening from Essex. Hear all of KMA’s coverage on AM 960 and FM 99.1 from 6:20 to midnight.
Listen to the complete interview with Coach Grebin below.