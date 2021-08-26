(Stanton) -- An experienced Stanton-Essex bunch will open their season with a pair of tough tests that may set the stage for their 2021 season.
The Vikings will play a pair of 2020 state playoff teams to start the year, and it begins with a visit from Martensdale-St. Marys on Friday night.
“They graduated a few guys, but they still have some speed,” Stanton-Essex coach Jeff Grebin told KMA Sports. “We can’t match their size, but I know the guys are hungry to play. They’re a good outfit, and obviously, well-coached.”
Coach Grebin’s team went 4-4 a year ago while the Blue Devils traveled deep in the postseason with wins in their first eight games before a high-scoring loss to Fremont-Mills — notably Stanton-Essex’s opponent in Week 2.
“(Martensdale-St. Marys) is a good team,” Grebin said. “It’s going to be a good test for us early. We just hope that we get better through this process, and we’ll be ready for our district play.”
One aspect where Stanton-Essex should feel good about is from their eight-person senior class. Senior Carter Johnson had 1,046 yards passing, 390 yards rushing and 24 total touchdowns as a junior. Logan Roberts (491 yards rushing, 168 yards receiving), Jack Roberts (156 yards receiving), Levi Martin, Tristan Frank, Quentin Thornburg and John Peterson are also seniors Coach Grebin will be counting on this year.
“Our biggest thing is we don’t want them feeling complacent or feel like they’ve arrived,” Grebin said. “We’ve struggled with that. Hopefully, we’ve turned the corner. I think it was last Tuesday or Wednesday we had a moment in practice where things really hit the fan. Tempers were up and down. There was some good competition, and just some things happened where I’ve seen a difference in our team. Hopefully, that marks where our season is headed.”
While the Vikings have plenty to feel good about as it pertains to the returning seniors, the rest of the roster appears to be very young. So, for Stanton-Essex to realize their goals, there will need to be some new faces stepping up into big roles.
“Our seniors are providing good energy,” Grebin said, “and we have a lot of young guys coming along pretty well. That’s what we’re excited about is developing our younger guys. They’re showing a lot of improvement for us.”
As Stanton-Essex prepares for a tough early-season slate, Coach Grebin hopes his team can continue that development while growing their depth.
“We are young and not very deep,” he said. “(Our seniors) are going to play a lot of roles. Special teams, offense, defense. It’s our younger guys that we’ve really got to get up to speed to give our guys a break. Our goal each week is to be 1-0, and that’s kind of where we focus. Down the road will take care of itself as we take care of things each step along the way.”
Hear reports from Stanton-Essex/Martensdale-St. Marys on our Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show Friday evening. All of the Week 1 coverage on KMA Radio runs from 6:20 to midnight.