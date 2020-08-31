(Stanton) -- Stanton-Essex enters the second week of the high school football season fresh off arguably one of the most impressive victories in KMAland.
The KMAland 8-Man No. 7 Vikings took care of East Union in dominant fashion Friday night, claiming a 68-20 victory.
"We had a lot of question marks before the game," Coach Jeff Grebin said. "The kids played really well. Everybody stepped up. We are very excited with the way we started."
The Vikings wasted little time Friday evening, racing to a 30-0 lead, which surprised many, including Coach Grebin.
"That was huge," Grebin said.
Stanton has seven seniors on their roster, which means many underclassmen are contributing in some form.
"We've got kids that work their way into the lineup," Coach Grebin said. "When they get on the field, they have to perform or they won't be out there. It's just more competition. The competition in practice is good and it shows."
Junior Carter Johnson has taken the reins of the quarterback position, replacing the graduated Keygan Day. Johnson threw for touchdowns and ran for two more scores on Friday night.
"Carter brings a little bit of deception to the game," Grebin said. "He sees the field well whether he's running it or throwing it."
Logan Roberts was the workhorse for the Vikings in the opener, churning for 225 yards and four scores on 13 totes. Grebin feels the junior has continued to show signs of progression.
"Logan is starting to see the field and read his blocks better," Grebin said. "As a freshman and sophomore, he was in a hurry to run through the hole and run people over. Now he's getting to the hole, making reads and cuts and he's getting more positive yards as a result. He's an aggressive kid."
Roberts, Johnson, Nolan Grebin, Tucker Hadden, Gage Sample, Rylan Houston, Jack Roberts and Jonah Wookey combined to rush for 331 yards on 30 carries on Friday night, which was spearheaded by the front line of Nash English, Quentin Thornburg and Tristan Frank.
"They've been working on being a little more aggressive," Grebin said. "We're encouraging them to get flat after people. Our offensive line definitely made some ripples. Hopefully, we can continue that as the season goes on."
The Vikings' next challenge comes Friday night against East Mills, who is looking to bounce back after a heartbreaking 34-29 loss to Lenox in the waning seconds Friday night.
Like Stanton, East Mills is also in a transition phase, looking to fill the voids left by the dynamic duo of Michael Schafer and Nic Duysen.
"They're an aggressive team," Grebin said. "They look an awful lot like we do on both sides of the ball. It's going to be a battle of wills."
When it comes to keys, Grebin feels it once again falls on his offensive line and a balanced offensive attack.
"We'll just mix things up and see what they're willing to give us," he said. "They're very disciplined and well-coached. It's going to be a battle for us."
Jay Soderburg will be in Stanton Friday night providing updates as part of the Red Oak Chrysler Connection Show. KMA Sports' coverage Friday night begins at 6:20. The complete interview with Coach Grebin can be heard below.