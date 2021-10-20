(Stanton) -- The Stanton-Essex football team turned three consecutive wins to finish the regular season into a playoff appearance.
The postseason berth comes in the third year of the Stanton-Essex co-op and is the first playoff qualification under it. Stanton had previously qualified 15 times but not since 2018, while Essex last went to the postseason in 2007.
"The kids stepped up," said head coach Jeff Grebin. "It's good for us. We are happy both communities can be proud of the way the kids played."
The Vikings punched their ticket with a 44-18 victory over East Mills last week.
"East Mills is a good football team," Grebin said. "They just made a couple of mistakes early, and that allowed us to get a good start. Our kids just kept up the intensity. It was a fun win."
Coach Grebin's team posted 16 first-quarter points and never looked back. Carter Johnson made plays with his arm and legs, throwing for 123 yards and three scores while adding 132 yards and two scores on the ground. Roberts complemented Johnson with 126 rushing yards and a score.
"You could see their will and determination," Grebin said. "Their effort was unmatched. Logan runs so darn well, and Carter does a good job of making people miss in the open."
While the Vikings closed the regular season on a three-game win streak, it was one of their two losses -- a 38-0 defeat to Lenox in week five -- that sticks with them the most.
"We had a good heart-to-heart," Grebin said about the loss. "It was a must-win the rest of the way out. It was like our playoffs started then. We felt we needed to win out the rest of the season."
And win out they did, edging Murray, pulling away from Bedford and starting strong against East Mills to close the regular season at 6-2.
"The kids understood what we were doing, and they bought into the idea of putting things back together and making our run. The kids did a great job. We are just so proud of them."
Stanton opens the Class 8-Player postseason with Audubon. The Radio Iowa No. 8 and KMA 8-Player No. 2 Wheelers (7-1) average 53 points per game. Quarterback Gavin Smith leads the offense with 2,133 yards (701 passing, 1,432 rushing) and 43 scores (12 passing, 31 rushing).
"He's a pretty special athlete," Grebin said. "Gavin will draw focus, but they've got weapons. It's going to be a test for our kids. We are going to have to play lights out to hang with them."
The Vikings enter Friday's game as 36-point underdogs, according to BCMoore.
"We need to focus on what we do the best and making those things work for us," Grebin said. "We'll try to find a weakness we can attack and have some success. Defensively, we have to tackle well, keep them corralled and not give up the big plays. We'll have to hang in there, bend, bend and bend, but not give up the big play."
Jake Lord has reports for the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show on Friday as part of KMA Sports' coverage, which runs from 6:20 until midnight on KMA 960 and FM-99.1.
Check out the full interview with Coach Grebin below.