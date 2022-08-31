(Stanton) -- After a bizarre season opener that resulted in a win, the Stanton-Essex Vikings (1-0) now turn their eyes to a week two battle with Fremont-Mills (0-1)
Stanton-Essex defeated Martensdale-St. Mary’s (0-1) 20-8 last week in a wild game that saw six turnovers.
“[Martensdale-St. Mary’s] offense, like our offense, sputtered, had penalties, made mistakes,” Stanton-Essex head coach Jeff Grebin said. “But they put the ball on the ground a couple times inside the five [yard line] and that was quite honestly the difference in the game.”
Even though Stanton-Essex added to its win column, Martensdale-St. Mary’s outgained the Vikings 301-161 in total offensive yardage.
“We came out of that game scratching our heads on a couple things,” Grebin said. “Offensively, we really struggled. Our execution, guys knowing where to line up, all of that stuff was just a little bit off. It honestly had more to do with Martensdale-St. Mary’s… they really did a good job preparing for us on the defensive side.”
In spite of the offensive mishaps, Stanton-Essex’s defensive and special teams units carried the team to a victory. The Vikings scored two non-offensive touchdowns.
After Martensdale-St. Mary’s scored on the opening possession, Stanton-Essex’s Gavin Ford returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown. Later in the game, Jonan Wookey took a Martensdale-St. Mary’s fumble to the house to seal the game for the Vikings.
“Special teams was where things really shined for us,” Grebin said. “[After Martensdale-St. Mary’s] scored on that opening drive, we returned the kick and that was really exciting. It kept our guys going in the right direction.”
It wasn’t pretty, but Stanton-Essex walked away with a 1-0 record and will now carry that record into a matchup against Fremont-Mills (0-1).
The Knights lost to defending state champions CAM in a 26-25 thriller, but still hold the No. 3 spot in the KMALand Week Two power rankings.
“We need to take [the stuff we did well] and build on it,” Grebin said. “Knowing F-M, with their size and their strength and their aggression, they’re gonna take some of those things away from us. Hopefully we can have enough pieces put together and enough strategies, ‘Plan Z’ if we need it, that we can try and find something that will be successful.”
Offensive execution will be critical for the Vikings and staving off a tenacious Knights defense will be a challenge.
“We’ve gotta have some success on the ground and through the air,” Grebin said. “It’s gonna be another situation where we’re 70-100 pounds lighter than the guys on the other side of the line, so we just gotta keep our heads up and stay positive. Hopefully we can give our quarterback some time when we’re throwing the ball and give our runners a lane when we’re running it.”
Stanton-Essex has lost 11 of its last 12 meetings with Fremont-Mills, the only win coming in 2017. Last season, the Knights beat the Vikings 64-36.
“[F-M] knows us really well and we know them really well,” Grebin said. “I hope it’s a good dog fight… We’ve gotta just be resilient and continue to fight. Just keep getting up, getting back to the huddle and picking each other up.
Fremont-Mills will host Stanton-Essex in Tabor Friday at 7 P.M.
Hear the full interview with Grebin below and check out all of KMA Sports' football coverage Friday night from 6:20 P.M. to midnight.