(Malvern) -- The Stanton Viqueens (4-0) stayed perfect on the season with a 35-26 victory over East Mills (3-3) Friday.
Lockdown defense and a rough shooting night for both squads combined to produce a low-scoring affair.
“We just had a lid on the basket,” Stanton head coach Dave Snyder said. “We could not hit a shot to save ourselves. Anytime you have a night like that, if the defense shows up to play, maybe you can still have some success. It kind of played out that way.”
Reigning Corner Conference player of the year Jenna Stephens, who entered the game averaging 13 points per game, was held to just one field goal for two total points on 18 shots by a feisty Wolverine defense, which led Brooklyn Silva to be the game’s leading scorer with 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting.
“I made sure to find the open spots in the defense and I made sure to be there for the rebounds and the put-backs whenever I could,” Silva said.
After trailing by two at the half, Stanton’s offense came to life in the waning minutes of the third quarter thanks to a pair of threes from senior guard Abby Burke, who finished the evening with nine points.
“We needed to settle down and run our offense through,” Snyder said. “Once we started doing that, then we started finding those open shots and fortunately [Burke] knocked a few of them down.”
As the fourth quarter got underway, Leah Sandin began to make her presence felt. The sophomore guard racked up three steals on three straight East Mills possessions, with a three-pointer from the right wing sandwiched between the defensive plays.
Sandin finished the evening with nine points to go along with six total steals.
“I was just moving my feet and I was reading [East Mills’] passes really well so it was easy to get steals and then make the layup or pass it to my teammates,” Sandin said.
While Stephens still racked up a whopping 16 rebounds, her extremely rare absence in the scoring column forced the players around her to step up and hit shots when it mattered most.
“This happened last year to us, where players that we depend on, scoring-wise especially,/ don’t have their night and somebody else steps up,” Snyder said. “I can’t say enough about Silva’s efforts. She had her game tonight and we needed it.
Stanton sits firmly atop the Corner Conference in sole possession of first place, but even at 4-0, the Class 1A No. 7 Viqueens still don’t feel as if they’ve reached their potential as a team yet.
“There’s tremendous upside here, we just haven’t clicked yet,” Snyder said. “I really feel that once we get clicking, things will fall in place.”
Next on the docket for Stanton is a road date with Essex Tuesday, while East Mills will have a week off before traveling to Griswold Dec. 16.
View full video interviews with Burke, Sandin, Silva and Snyder below.