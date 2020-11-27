(Stanton) -- Fresh off a 21-3 campaign last season, the Stanton girls basketball team has high expectations despite their youth.
The Viqueens opened their season with a win -- in 47-22 fashion over Diagonal -- last Friday. The victory came despite being without three starters, according to Coach Dave Snyder.
"It's already been a wild year," Snyder said of his team's unique circumstance heading into their season opener. "Going into it, I knew we were going to be without two starters. There was tremendous concern about our plan. I was a little concerned about our defense"
Despite their absences and concerns, the Viqueens prevailed behind a fast start that saw them open the game with an 11-0 run.
"They really came out with a lot of fire," Snyder said.
Defensively, Stanton held the Maroons to 29 percent shooting and only 13 percent from deep and calmed the concerns of Coach Snyder.
"I was very satisfied with it," Snyder said of their defense. "Obviously they will have to step it up, but they will. It will come around. They have bought into the system."
Stanton figures to be led by the sophomore duo of Marleigh Johnson and Jenna Stephens. The pair were key for Stanton last season, led the Viqueens to a strong volleyball season and shined in the win over Diagonal with 15 points apiece.
"Jenna is more of an inside person," Snyder said. "And Marleigh does a good job of handling the ball and bringing it down the floor. Marleigh does a good job of dribbling and penetrating, which opens Jenna up."
Hope Ogletree, Abby Burke and Kaitlyn Bruce also return to the lineup for the Viqueens this year while Leah Sandin, Lexi Frank and Brooklyn Silva should also be vital for Coach Snyder's squad.
The Viqueens have a youthful roster with only two seniors and nine freshmen/sophomores.
Last season, the youthful Viqueens won the Corner Conference Tournament Title and reached a regional semifinal. This year, they hope to build off what they did a year ago.
"We definitely want to accomplish the same things we did last year," Snyder said. "We want to make a good run through the conference. Of course, the postseason is the end-game. Hopefully, things turn out well."
Stanton returns to action Tuesday when they face Clarke. The complete interview with Coach Snyder can be heard below.