(Tabor) -- The Stanton Viqueens (6-0) overcame some early adversity to stay perfect on the season and deal the Fremont-Mills Knights (4-2) their first Corner Conference loss of the year.
The Knights may have jumped out to an early 6-2 lead, but stingy defense and an opportunistic offense gave the Viqueens the 49-21 victory.
"We faced some adversity early," said Stanton Head Coach David Snyder. "But we were guarding very well on the dribble-drive and on their kick outs we at least had people in their face when they were shooting threes. We maintained that very well."
On top of the early deficit, the Viqueens played most of the game without senior guard Abby Burke who left early in the first quarter with a lower-body injury. However, sophomore guard and Abby's younger sister, Riley Burke, helped Stanton respond, and they would put up 10 unanswered points to finish the first quarter. Riley Burke also led the Viqueens in scoring with 12 points, including two three-pointers.
"Once my sister got hurt it was kind of worrying because she's a vital player to this team," said Riley Burke. "I knew that when I went in I had to really step up my game and I just took shots that were open."
"She fit really well into her sister's shoes and we needed that," said Snyder. "It was a huge upswing for us momentum wise, and emotional wise, so she stepped up and I'm glad she could do that for us."
After taking their 13-6 lead at the quarter, the Viqueens never looked back as they wound up leading by as much as 10 in the second quarter and had a 24-17 lead at halftime after Leah Sandin knocked in a pair of trey balls.
"It was just a matter of dealing what they were trying to do to us -- they had some full court stuff going on and how they were defending us," said Snyder. "Once we got our bearings straight with that, I thought we were getting our shots where we needed to, and we were hitting those shots tonight."
Sandin finished the night with 11 points, along with a trio of steals.
Notably, senior forward Jenna Stephens was held to two baskets and a free throw in the first half. However, she began to find some opportunities in the second half, eventually racking up 11 points and seven rebounds, helping Stanton hold on to a 33-23 lead with just a quarter remaining.
"Once they started double teaming, we saw a lot of opportunities to not panic when they threw the double team," said Stephens. "Just wait, find the open person whose person came off of them to double team and then we had wide open layups for a lot of the game."
"There wasn't anybody physically on the other team that was probably going to man-handle her all night," said Snyder. "With her size advantage height wise and ability wise, she was able to take care of it down there."
The Viqueens had pulled away by 13 after jumping out to a quick 8-2 run to start the second half and didn't give up a single three-pointer until the fourth quarter.
"We felt we were getting the shots that we wanted to get in the first half and we just needed to keep working for them and we did," said Snyder. "And we were getting stops, so therefore if we're scoring and stopping them, it's all working pretty good for us."
Those three balls for Fremont-Mills came courtesy of junior guard Izzy Weldon and sophomore Ryleigh Ewalt. However, the Viqueens would get the final two layups of the game from Hannah Olson and Sandin to put the finishing touches on Stanton's win.
Weldon and Ewalt led the way in scoring for the Knights with nine points each, and Weldon also hauled in seven rebounds. Olson also chipped in five points and four rebounds on the night for the Viqueens, and while senior Marleigh Johnson was held scoreless, she snagged six rebounds and dished out eight assists.
Next up for the Class 1A No. 7 Viqueens is a tough road test against Underwood (5-2) on Saturday, while Fremont-Mills will look to have a bounce-back performance against Hamburg (0-4) on Monday.
You can check out the full interviews with Stephens, Burke, and Coach Snyder below: