(Malvern) -- While it was a tough start, the Stanton Viqueens, behind the efforts of Marliegh Johnson and Abby Burke, fought back and ran away to a 47-34 win over East Mills Friday night.
While the Viqueens move to 4-0 on the year, it was hard-earned as head coach Dave Snyder says his squad found themselves in a position they haven't been in all year.
"We were down 12-1 in that first quarter," Snyder said. "We managed to keep our cool, run our stuff, and I got to credit the girls for that, they really did a fantastic job of getting us back into it by quarters end."
One of the most significant contributors of the night was 2020-21 Viqueens leading scorer Abby Burke. The junior guard got the hot hand in the late first quarter and carried that through the rest of the game.
"I didn't start off the greatest, I think I missed the first three, but I had to have the right mentality to keep shooting, because I knew they'd start falling sooner or later, "Burke said.
After those three misses, Burke would finish the night going 5/7 from beyond the arc.
"They were paying a lot of attention to Jenna Stephens, with doubles and maybe even triple teams some times," Snyder said. "So by freeing up Abby and her getting her looks, that made a huge difference for us."
Burke would help lead a 28-7 rally into halftime, behind a nine-point first-half effort. Snyder says the rally came after his players managed to keep their cool after falling behind early.
"We just kept running our stuff , they're veteran enough to know that 'hey, I can get such and such player open, they'd find them open, and we executed," Snyder said.
Burke would finish the night with 15 points, all of them coming from beyond the arc.
After driving hard to the rim all night, junior guard Marliegh Johnson also had another strong performance totaling 14 points and five rebounds.
"I was just taking it to the rim, and getting the foul," Johnson said.
Eight of Johnson's points would come from the foul line shooting a solid 72% from the stripe. She would also dish five assists and snag five rebounds.
After claiming a 25-19 lead at halftime, the defensive effort improved. Jenna Stephens showed her dominance down low, totaling 11 rebounds on the night, along with four points and two assists.
"We just said we got to contest every shot, we got to get every round," Snyder said. "And we didn't do it all the time, but we did it most of the time, and that made a huge difference."
East Mills' leading scorer Emily Williams had been limited to five points through the first half. However, she ultimately would reach the team-high, 15-point mark after a trio of trips of the free-throw line in the second half.
"I was covering the high post so she (Williams) couldn't get in the middle, and that was really working for us," Johnson said.
East Mills would close the gap by the end of the third quarter to 36-31. But, a late-game 9-0 from the Viqueens, and clutch defense, giving up three fourth-quarter points, would put the nail in the coffin, giving them a 47-34 win, and are now 3-0 in Corner Conference play.
Sophomore Leah Sandin would also chip in six points. Meanwhile, three Viqueens amounted four points including Stephens, and freshmen Hannah Olson and Riley Burke.
"It's huge, and it makes a statement moving forward for us," Burke said.
For Stanton, they stay undefeated and look to continue to build momentum into a Tuesday matchup with their next conference foe, Essex (1-3). And for East Mills, they drop to 4-2 and 1-1 in conference play. However, they'll look to bounce back against Corner Conference opponent Heartland Christian (1-4).
You can catch the full interviews with head coach Dave Snyder, Marliegh Johnson, and Abby Burke below.