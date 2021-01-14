(KMAland) -- Both Stanton basketball programs claimed victories on their home court over Southwest Valley Thursday night on KMA-FM 99.1.
Girls: Stanton 54 Southwest Valley 22
The Viqueens started fast and finished strong on their way to a 54-22 victory, their 10th win of the season.
"We had a nice fast start," Coach Dave Snyder said. "That was good."
"We knew we had to come into tonight and play it like any other game," sophomore Jenna Stephens told KMA Sports. "We came off a strong win Tuesday night. We just wanted to keep building off that."
Stanton raced to a 19-5 lead after one quarter and led 27-12 heading into the half.
"We were just playing our game, not getting flustered and running our offense," Stephens said.
With the game perhaps still in question, the Viqueens iced it in the third quarter with an 18-2 frame that gave them a 45-14 lead going into the fourth.
"I was a little concerned with how we ended the first half," Snyder said. "That was a major talk at halftime. We wanted to get rolling like we did in the first quarter and I thought they responded well."
The Viqueens emphasized attacking the paint, which was evident in the early stages of the game, led by a stellar night from Jenna Stephens, who posted a game-high 21 points.
"We are going to her inside," Snyder said. "If we can get it to her, we are going to go there. She's doing a really good job with her footwork to get those shots."
"I like to work inside a lot," Stephens said.
Senior Hope Ogletree was all over the place for Stanton, stuffing the stat sheet with 10 points, eight rebounds and three steals.
"I always try to move fast," Ogletree said. "I like to get after it."
Ogletree's jack-of-all-trades night blended well with Stephens' dominance in the paint and Marleigh Johnson's floor-general type night offensively, where she posted 11 points, five assists, five rebounds and two blocks.
"It's just very complementary," Snyder said of his team's balance. "Their skills fit each other. It just complements really well."
Southwest Valley unofficially finished the night shooting only 8 of 43 from the field, including 1 of 15 from deep. The Timberwolves (1-10) were led by seven points from Marah Larsen.
The victory moves to Stanton to 10-2. They will now turn their attention to the upcoming Corner Conference Tournament, where they hope for a second consecutive championship.
"We have 10 wins, but we have two losses," Snyder said. 'The important thing about the losses is that we've learned from them and they are making us better. We are looking forward to our conference tournament. Our goal is to get to that championship game."
Stanton begins Corner Conference Tournament action on Tuesday when they face Essex. The complete interviews with Stephens, Ogletree and Coach Snyder can be viewed below.
BOYS: Stanton 60 Southwest Valley 53
The nightcap was a hotly contested, back-and-forth affair that saw Stanton make the final run and prevail for the 60-53 victory.
"That's awesome," Co-Coach Jake Lord said about the win. "I love these guys. They come out and fight every night."
"You live for these moments to get these great wins," junior Logan Roberts said.
The victory was the result of another close contest for Stanton, who has now had eight of their first 10 games decided by 10 points or less.
"We are learning as we go through the season," Lord said.
Southwest Valley opened the game on a 9-5 run, but Stanton finished the first quarter on a 10-2 run to take a 15-11 lead into the second.
However, the Timberwolves regained their composure in the second quarter and ultimately tied the game at 23 heading into halftime.
The third quarter featured multiple ties and lead changes, but Southwest Valley clung to a 43-40 lead going into the fourth thanks to a monster frame from junior reserve Owen Wilkinson, who buried a pair of clutch three-pointers late in the quarter.
But the fourth quarter belonged to the Vikings, as they outscored their opponent 20-10, taking the decisively with just under four minutes to go behind a jumper from Jack Roberts to give them a 50-48 lead.
The Vikings then countered every Southwest Valley run with one of their own and converted their free throws down the stretch to hold on for their victory. The seven-point final margin was the largest of the closely contested game.
"Our word for the last few games has been finish and we finished tonight," Lord said. "It feels pretty good."
Logan Roberts led the way for Stanton with 15 points.
"Early on, I had some troubles, but I got better as the game went on," he said.
Standout Carter Johnson -- who entered Thursday's game averaging 23 points per game -- received a hefty amount of attention from Southwest Valley's defense, but still finished in double figures with 12 points.
"They were in a box-and-one, sucking down on me," Johnson said. "I was just looking for the open guy and not necessarily looking for my shot."
The extra attention dedicated to Johnson also opened the door for Jack Roberts and Quentin Thornburg to post 10 and nine points, respectively.
"Our message all year long has been that some other guys are going to have to step up and score," Lord said. "It's no secret why we are starting to win. We are becoming a more well-rounded team."
Southwest Valley was paced in the defeat by a career night from Wilkinson. The junior posted 18 points behind six triples, only two less than his season total heading into Thursday night. Blaine Venteicher added 10 points while Tucker TePoel scored eight for the Timberwolves, who drop to 3-7 overall.
Stanton's victory moves them to 6-4 on the season. The next challenge for them comes at next week's Corner Conference Tournament, where they are eyeing a fourth consecutive title.
"That's been weighing over us for that whole season," Lord said. "The kids feel that pressure, I feel that pressure, but that's a goal we want to achieve. We are feeling really good about what we have in the locker room. We are only going to get better."
Stanton's quest for a four-peat begins Monday night against Griswold. The complete interviews with Johnson, Logan Roberts and Coach Lord can be viewed below.