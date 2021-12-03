(Sidney) -- The Stanton Viqueens got off to a quick start and never looked back, routing the Sidney Cowgirls 62-31 in their conference opener.
"Any time you get a victory here at Sidney, in our conference, it's a big win," Stanton head coach Dave Snyder.
For Stanton, now 2-0, it was a solid defensive effort holding the Cowgirls to just eight points throughout the first quarter, as well as a quick 9-5 run to start the game.
"It was very important to get off to a quick start, because our first game of the year didn't go that well in terms of getting off to a quick start," Snyder said. "So getting off to that quick start was very, very important tonight."
Meanwhile, Abby Burke knocked down five points in the first quarter, including a three-pointer to end the first.
In the second, it was raining points for Stanton as they would extend their lead to 30-13 with just under two minutes left in the half, mainly behind the shot of Marleigh Johnson, who totaled 14 points by the end of the half.
"You can rely on her night in and night out," Snyder said. "And also Jenna (Stephens) had a nice night, and Abby had a nice night, and again they're just high quality consistent scorers for us."
Stephens would finish the night with 11 points from the post, while Burke would also round out the trio with eight points of her own.
"I have really good chemistry with them, so we really work well together," Johnson said.
On top of the offensive efforts, the Viqueens put together a defensive clinic holding the Cowgirls to 15 points in the first half.
Snyder says they were able to key in on Cowgirls leading scorer Avery Dowling.
"We went with a diamond and one, because Avery is quite a shooter and we didn't want her to go off on us and have a good night from the three point line," Snyder said. "That was our plan, and we played it to a tee I felt."
In the second half, with a 32-15 lead, points were still in surplus for the Viqueens. They rocketed to a 9-0 run and never looked back as they would ultimately cruise through the second half to a 62-31 win.
Johnson would ultimately finish the night with 20 points and a handful of rebounds to her name as well.
"I was taking the ball to the rim, going one-on-one with them and posting up," Johnson said. "It really worked well."
Stephens would also add seven boards on the night, and Burke snagged five rebounds of her own. Despite shutting down the Cowgirls offense throughout the majority of the game, Dowling was still able to pace the Viqueens with 13 points on the night, including two made three-pointers.
Makenna Laumann would also add six points for the Cowgirls off two three-pointers.
"This just shows every one what we can do and what we have," Johnson said.
The Viqueens move to 2-0 on the year. They hope to carry that momentum into their next conference matchup on Tuesday against the Griswold Tigers. Who is coming off a dominant 62-26 win of their own over Heartland Christian.
For the Cowgirls, they fall to 0-2 on the year and will look to bounce back in a non-conference matchup with East Atchison on Tuesday.
You can catch the full interviews with Dave Snyder and Marleigh Johnson below.