(Stanton) -- The Stanton girls basketball team remains perfect on the 2021-2022 season as they walked away with a dominant win over Fremont-Mills in the final group-play game of the girl's Corner Conference Tournament.
The Stanton Viqueens (13-0, 8-0) got off to a slow start against the Fremont-Mills Knights (8-6, 4-5), posting just six points in the first quarter but an 11-3 run to start the second quickly got the offense for the Viqueens rolling propelling them to a 53-29 win.
"It seemed like we had a bit of a slow start, but I think that was pretty natural for the situation playing F-M for the second time, you know they know us a little better so I wasn't surprised by that," Stanton Head Coach Snyder said. "But I was really happy with the way we responded and from that first quarter we just kept building our lead."
The most significant part of Stanton's Wednesday night win was Jenna Stephens, who nailed a pair of free throws and hit two post shots to give Stanton their final 6-2 run heading into halftime and a 24-14 lead.
"My outside shots weren't falling and they haven't for the past couple games, so I'm really just working in practice and in games always trying to get to the hoop," Stephens said. "Getting fouled and to the free throw line has really helped my game recently, and I've been able to knock down more of my free throws."
"You know that's our intention going in, because we felt like we had an advantage there, and we wanted to get the ball there," Snyder said. "It showed number one with the points she scored, but also us getting to the free throw line like we did."
Defensively, the Viqueens were stout, holding the Knights to single digits in every quarter except the second, where Teagon Ewalt and Ellie Switzer were able to hit a pair of three-pointers to keep the Knights to just a 10-point halftime deficit.
"It was just a matter of we needed to get out and get a hand in the face their shooters and everybody shoots for them, so that was important to us," Snyder said. "But then if they were going to dribble-drive we had to break down and we had to defend one-on-one, and for the most part we did a pretty good job of that."
Also notable was holding Knights' leading scorer on year, Ewalt, to just three second-half points and 12 on the night.
Offensively, things only got better for the Viqueens in the second half. Usual contributors Abby Burke and Marleigh Johnson came to life as Burke canned a three-pointer to start the second half, and Johnson would total six fourth-quarter points. Meanwhile, Leah Sandin had a sneaky good game, also getting into double digits point-wise.
"Leah is the one whose added her name to the mix, and she just keeps getting better," Snyder said. "Our young kids, though maybe they didn't get to play as much tonight, they keep getting better also."
Clutch free-throw shooting for the Viqueens would give them a 12-2 run rolling from the end of the third into the fourth quarter, as they would go 8-of-10 from the stripe in the second half to solidify their win.
While Stephens led the way with 24 points and nine rebounds, Johnson and Sandin would join her in double digits with 12 points each, Burke finished with three, and Hannah Olson pitched in a late fourth-quarter bucket. For the Knights, Ewalt led the way with her 12 points and seven rebounds in the losing effort, while Macy Mitchell and Ellie Switzer chipped in five points each.
The Viqueens, now 13-0 on the year, will head to the Corner Conference Championship Friday, where they will take on the Sidney Cowgirls (8-5, 4-3), who are riding high on a four-game win streak and a solid 47-37 win over East Mills.
You can hear the full video interviews with Jenna Stephens and Head Coach Dave Snyder below.