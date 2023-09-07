Stanton Vikings Viqueens Logo USE THIS

(KMAland) -- Stanton was a big mover in the latest state volleyball rankings released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. 

The Viqueens moved up six spots from No. 15 to No. 9 in Class 1A. Eight other KMAland teams are ranked.

View the full rankings here and list of ranked KMAland teams below. 

CLASS 1A

1. Ankeny Christian (same)

8. St. Albert (same)

9. Stanton (up 6)

15. Riverside (down 13)

CLASS 2A 

7. Treynor (same)

9. Kuemper Catholic (same)

CLASS 3A 

None

CLASS 4A

7. Lewis Central (same)

15. Bishop Heelan (NR)

CLASS 5A

9. Sioux City East (down 2) 

