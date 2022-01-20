(Malvern) -- Stanton edged past Sidney in an overtime grind while East Mills rolled over Fremont-Mills in the Corner Conference Tournament on Thursday, setting up a championship showdown on Saturday.
Stanton 49 Sidney 44 — OT
The Vikings (8-3) beat Sidney (7-4) for the second time in nine days, pitching a shutout in overtime and getting key free throws from sophomore Nolan Grebin in the final 23 seconds.
Grebin stepped to the line in a one-point game and calmly sank four in a row to clinch their spot in the championship.
“Everyday in practice, we always end with pressure free throws,” Grebin told KMA Sports. “We have to make two in a row, or we have to run.”
Even while Grebin entered the night with a free throw percentage of 50%, Coach Jake Lord said Grebin is exactly who they wanted on the line.
“He might be 50%, but he’s our best free throw shooter,” Lord said. “We want the ball in his hands. In practice, he cans two in a row on pressure free throws. His stats might be down a bit, but there’s nobody else we want with the ball in his hands in that situation.”
Grebin finished with a team-high 15 points while Carter Johnson pitched in 12 points and 12 rebounds and Quentin Thornburg scored 11 points with seven boards.
“I’m proud of the guys to grind out an overtime win like that,” Lord said. “I couldn’t be prouder, and I’m extremely happy for the boys.”
Stanton led for much of the first half and opened their lead to seven early in the third period before Sidney went on a 7-0 run to even things. The remaining 11+ minutes of regulation were back and forth with eight lead changes and three ties.
The last of those ties came when Sidney freshman Braedon Godfread converted a three-point play with just over one minute remaining. Stanton largely held the ball for the rest of the fourth before missing a pair of shots near the rim that sent the game to OT.
While Sidney had more opportunities from the field in overtime, Stanton continued to clamp down on defense and made 5 of 6 free throws in the period for their second win over Sidney in three tries this season.
“Sidney’s a great team,” Lord said. “We have been fortunate the last two games. We love battling against them, and that’s what it’s all about. To be in this conference semifinal and get those kids that experience is what high school basketball is all about.”
Sidney’s Cole Jorgenson had 15 points while Garett Phillips dropped in 13 in the defeat. View full video interview with Coach Lord and Grebin below.
East Mills 64 Fremont-Mills 50
An 18-2 run between the end of the first and beginning of the second was enough for East Mills to overcome some early hot shooting from Fremont-Mills in Thursday’s finale.
After a trio of deep 3-pointers from Brady Owen gave the Knights the early start they needed, Coach Kevin Schafer’s Wolverines (12-2) clamped down the rest of the way.
“We weathered the 3-point onslaught at the beginning of the game,” Coach Schafer said. “Our biggest concern was their role players giving us some problems, but the three 3s woke our kids up. I’m glad they responded well.”
Mason Crouse poured in 22 points and grabbed seven rebounds while Braden West pitched in 12 points, four rebounds, four steals and three assists in the victory. However, the supporting cast of East Mills’ top two scorers proved to be plenty successful.
“We played well offensively,” Crouse said. “We kind of slacked on the defensive glass, but it was a good effort by everybody.”
Davis McGrew had nine points, four assists and four rebounds, Zach Thornburg added seven points and five assists of his own and Peyton Embree posted six points and five boards.
“That’s what we need,” Schafer said. “We were very happy with how (the supporting cast) played.”
Jake Malcom posted a 16-point, 11-rebound double-double to lead the Knights (5-9), which will play Sidney for third place on Saturday evening. Taylor Reed chipped in 12 points of his own.
For East Mills, it’s on to the Corner Conference championship game for the fourth consecutive season. For the third time in four years, they will face Stanton, and they hope to turn their luck around after losing to Sidney in 2021 and Stanton in 2020 and 2019.
The top-seeded Wolverines knocked off Stanton in the their first meeting with their Corner foes, 61-43, on December 10th.
“(Stanton) has definitely improved since the first time we played,” West said. “Their guards have really stepped it up, and they’re looking really good. We’re going to come out and definitely be ready for them.”
KMA Sports will have play-by-play on AM 960 and at kmaland.com of Saturday’s Corner Conference Tournament finales, beginning at 6:00 with the consolation game.
View complete video interview with Coach Schafer, Crouse and West below.