(KMAland) -- Stanton and Bishop Heelan moved up while Griswold and Abraham Lincoln are new to the latest state volleyball rankings released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
Ankeny Christian is the top KMAland team, coming in at No. 1 in Class 1A.
View the full rankings here and the list of ranked KMAland teams below.
CLASS 1A
1. Ankeny Christian (same)
7. Stanton (up 2)
12. St. Albert (down 4)
14. Griswold (NR)
CLASS 2A
6. Treynor (up 1)
8. Kuemper Catholic (up 1)
CLASS 3A
None
CLASS 4A
7. Lewis Central (same)
10. Bishop Heelan Catholic (up 5)
CLASS 5A
9. Sioux City East (same)
14. Abraham Lincoln (NR)