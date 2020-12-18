(Tabor) -- Stanton garnered a gritty sweep on the road over Corner Conference foe Fremont-Mills by a combined margin of four points Friday night on KMA 960.
Girls: Stanton 40 Fremont-Mills 37
A monster finish from Jenna Stephens propelled the Viqueens to a nail-biting comeback victory.
"It was just a matter of finding a way to win," Coach Dave Snyder said. "Down the stretch, we found a way, that's all that counts. A W is a W."
Both teams struggled to find their footing in the first period, combining to shoot only 4-for-27 from the field while Stanton took a 7-4 lead into the second.
Fremont-Mills got into a rhythm in the second quarter and finished the half on an 11-0 run to take a 21-14 lead into the break.
Stanton opened the second half by trimming to the margin for two, but Fremont-Mills ballooned the lead back up to seven. However, Stanton had another five-point splurge in them, cutting the deficit to 30-28 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Viqueens tied the game at 33 with just under three minutes remaining. The two squads exchanged buckets over the next few minutes, eventually tying the contest at 37.
Stanton had the ball in the final minute of the game and appeared to have a go-ahead opportunity with Stephens, but it was blocked by Kenna Howard. However, Stanton maintained possession and Stephens went strong to the bucket, converting and drawing a foul. Stephens buried her free-throw to push the lead to 40-37 with 26.7 seconds remaining.
"I knew I had to crash the boards," Stephens said. "They're a very good team. We knew if they got a shot to win, it might go in."
Fremont-Mills' rebuttal was unsuccessful, but Stanton kept the door open with some missed free-throws. However, their defense rose to the occasion and did not allow Fremont-Mills to even attempt a game-tying shot.
Stephens finished the evening with a game-high 21 points. Stephens accomplished this despite playing the bulk of the fourth quarter with four fouls.
"I like to be aggressive when I'm not in foul trouble," Stephens said. "But after I had four, I had to make sure I stayed in the game in case we went to overtime. I just had to move my feet and not make dumb decisions."
Marleigh Johnson added nine points and 11 rebounds for the Viqueens while Abby Burke also added six points off a pair of three-pointers.
The victory pushes Stanton's record to 6-1 and 3-1 in conference play. It keeps them afloat in the race for the Corner Conference title, where they are just one game behind Sidney. Perhaps more importantly, it gives the Viqueens a learning experience while also notching a win in the column.
"Anytime you play a game like this, it benefits your team," Snyder said. "It's the icing on the cake when you win them."
Stanton will conclude the 2020 portion of their season on Monday night when they host Bedford.
"We just got to continue to learn and get better," Snyder said.
Fremont-Mills was led in the loss by 13 points apiece from Howard and Izzy Weldon. Howard also cleaned the boards for F-M throughout the evening, hauling in 13 boards. The Knights will return to action on January 7th against Shenandoah.
The complete interviews with Stephens and Coach Snyder can be viewed below.
Boys: Stanton 39 Fremont-Mills 38
In the nightcap, Fremont-Mills' game-winning attempt at the horn fell short, allowing Stanton to persevere by the slimmest of margins.
"For this group, that's a really important win," Co-Coach Jake Lord said. "I was proud of the way we fought all game. It doesn't matter how we win, as long as we have more points than they do. For the guys in the locker to come out with a win like that, against a gritty F-M team, is huge for us."
Stanton controlled the first quarter and took a 17-8 lead into the second.
The Vikings moved their lead to as many as 10, but Fremont-Mills ended the half on a 6-0 spurt to whittle the gap to 20-16 heading into the break.
The Knights' run carried into the second half and was a 14-0 stretch before it concluded. F-M used their strong frame to take a 31-29 lead into the fourth.
Fremont-Mills maintained the lead in the early stages of the fourth, but Stanton hung around and ultimately took a 39-38 lead with less than a minute to go behind a Colby Royal put back.
An F-M turnover gave Stanton the ball back with a chance to ice the game at the free-throw line, however, Stanton didn't convert and Fremont-Mills regained possession with five seconds remaining.
Following a timeout, the Knights tried to set up a game-winning shot, but the best they could muster was a deep three-point attempt from Kyler Owen. The shot was close, but hit the back iron and fell flat, allowing Stanton to persevere for the tight victory.
"Down the stretch, we just continued to apply pressure," Lord said. "It's incredible what a little pressure does to a kid."
Junior Carter Johnson led Stanton with another 20+ point performance, his sixth such of the season.
"I felt like getting to the hoop and dishing it out really helped our team," Johnson said.
Johnson also corralled seven rebounds in a very workmanlike performance.
"That's how Carter is," Lord said. "He just does the little things."
Jack Roberts notched eight points, five rebounds and three steals, for the Vikings as well.
"When we start stacking up the wins, it's because everyone is contributing," Lord said.
The victory improves Stanton's record to 3-3. They will return to action Monday night against Bedford.
"We are just going to try to get better," Lord said. "Tonight's a building block for that."
Fremont-Mills was paced in the defeat by an impressive night from senior Cooper Langfelt. The Central Missouri football commit muscled his way to 24 points and 14 rebounds. The Knights return to action on January 4th against Clarinda Academy. The complete interviews with Johnson and Coach Lord can be viewed below.