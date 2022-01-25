(Stanton) -- Stanton’s flawless record was in serious jeopardy on Tuesday night. With plenty stacked against them, though, the Viqueens moved to 15-0 with a 59-48 win over East Mills.
Stanton’s latest win came after trailing by as many as 14, after losing one of their star juniors to fouls and after an incredible 20-0 game-ending run.
“It shows we’re not going to panic in a tight situation,” Coach Dave Snyder said following the win.
Trailing by nine, Stanton’s 20-0 run started with a big 3-pointer from Leah Sandin. Abby Burke followed with a pair of free throws before Marleigh Johnson split two of her own. Sandin, who scored 13 of her 15 points in the fourth period, was fouled shooting another trey and made all three of her freebies.
“I was just looking for open shots,” Sandin said. “Making my free throws when I got fouled. I practice free throws a lot, and I have been really good at them and know I can make them.”
Once the Viqueens pulled even, Johnson and Sandin combined to score the next nine points and virtually put the game away. And they did it without leading scorer Jenna Stephens, who fouled out halfway through the fourth period with Stanton in a four-point hole.
“Once Jenna fouled out, it was really nerve-racking,” Johnson said. “I knew I had to be a leader for the team and let them know what to do. It really paid off.”
“It shows we can handle certain situations with (Jenna) out,” Coach Snyder added. “We can occupy space on the inside with some other players. It was a real pick-me-up.”
Johnson flirted with a triple-double, finishing with 15 points, nine rebounds and eight assists while Stephens had 15 points and nine rebounds in limited minutes. Burke also scored in double figures with 10 points.
The 22-6 fourth period was a stark contrast to much of the first 24 minutes, as East Mills (13-4, 6-2) seemed quick to every loose ball and got a star performance from Emily Williams. The junior had 20 points, 16 rebounds, six steals and five assists while Miah Urban added 15 points.
Behind the two standout juniors, East Mills developed a 14-point advantage early in the the third period. Gradually, though, Stanton chipped away at the lead before the 20-point explosion to finish the game.
“At halftime, we talked about needing to cut into the lead,” Snyder said. “I believe that was eight, and by the end of the third quarter we were down to five. It’s just a matter of accomplishing some goals that you set at halftime, and they followed through with what they needed to do.”
Find complete video interviews with Coach Snyder, Johnson and Sandin below.