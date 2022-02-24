Jenna Stephens & Abby Burke

(KMAland) -- Officials from the Corner Conference have released their conference accolades, which features three Stanton players on the first team.

Jenna Stephens, Marleigh Johnson and Abby Burke were first-team nods for the Viqueens while Chay Ward (Sidney), Avery Dowling (Sidney), Emily Williams (East Mills) and Teagan Ewalt (Fremont-Mills) were also first-team choices. 

Miah Urban (East Mills), Leah Sandin (Stanton), McKenna Wiechman (Griswold), Aspen Crouse (East Mills), Kaden Payne (Sidney), Riley Jensen (Essex) and Ryleigh Ewalt (Fremont-Mills) were second-team selections.

View the full list of honorees here. 

Download PDF Corner Conference Girls

