(KMAland) -- The Corner Conference released their all-conference volleyball teams and they feature a hefty dose of Stanton and East Mills on the first team.
Stanton posted four on the first-team --- Tara Peterson, Brooklyn Adams, Marleigh Johnson and Jenna Stephens.
First-teamers for East Mills include Miah Urban, Rachel Drake and Emily Williams.
Sidney's Paige Smith and Fremont-Mill's Kenna Howard were also first team selections.
Second-team selections include Sidney's Harley Spurlock and Kaden Payne, East Mills's Kaylor Horgdal and Randi Knop, Griswold's Anna Kelley and Kalainee Teaney, as well as Kaelynn Driskell (Fremont-Mills) and Nicole Vorhies (Stanton).
Ebonee Drake (East Mills), Jaimee Davis (East Mills), Teagan Ewalt (Fremont-Mills), Lily Johnson (Sidney), Lydia Greiman (Griswold) and Elise Dailey (Essex) were tabbed as honorable mentions.
