(KMAland) -- The Corner Conference released their all-conference volleyball teams and they feature a hefty dose of Stanton and East Mills on the first team.

Stanton posted four on the first-team --- Tara Peterson, Brooklyn Adams, Marleigh Johnson and Jenna Stephens. 

First-teamers for East Mills include Miah Urban, Rachel Drake and Emily Williams.

Sidney's Paige Smith and Fremont-Mill's Kenna Howard were also first team selections.

Second-team selections include Sidney's Harley Spurlock and Kaden Payne, East Mills's Kaylor Horgdal and Randi Knop, Griswold's Anna Kelley and Kalainee Teaney, as well as Kaelynn Driskell (Fremont-Mills) and Nicole Vorhies (Stanton). 

Ebonee Drake (East Mills), Jaimee Davis (East Mills), Teagan Ewalt (Fremont-Mills), Lily Johnson (Sidney), Lydia Greiman (Griswold) and Elise Dailey (Essex) were tabbed as honorable mentions. 

The complete teams can be viewed below. 

