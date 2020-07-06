(Stanton) -- From down three to victorious in extra-innings.
Colton Thornburg's second monster hit of the night completed the Stanton comeback and guided the Vikings past Southwest Valley for a much-needed victory. The Vikings did so with a 6-5 victory in eight innings on KMA-FM 99.1
"This was a huge game for us," Co-Coach Jason Hart told KMA Sports. "We kinda slumped toward the end of last week and didn't play real good baseball. We had to win this game. It's a huge momentum builder."
"We've been struggling a lot lately," Thornburg said. "Knowing this is a team we might see again, it was a must-win."
It looked early on as if Stanton's "must-win" would be another disappointing loss. Especially after Southwest Valley plated three in the second inning to take a 3-0 lead.
Colton Thornburg gave the Vikings some newfound life in the bottom of the inning with a two-run homer over Stanton's massive left-field fence for his first career homer.
"It felt amazing," Thornburg said. "It was the best game for it to happen in. I did not know it was going to be gone. I thought it was going to be a double. It was shocking when I saw it go over the fence."
Southwest Valley quickly pushed the lead back up to three runs with a pair in the fourth inning.
Stanton managed to gain a run back in the fifth to trim the deficit to 5-3. The Vikings had an opportunity to take the lead, but left the bases loaded.
The defense -- led by pitcher Colby Royal -- clamped down and did not surrender another run. Stanton tied it in the sixth and held the Timberwolves off in the seventh.
"We just told the guys to keep battling," Hart said. "Just keeping their mind in the game."
Kade Hutchings opened the eighth with a double for Southwest Valley, but Stanton pitcher Easton Hultman retired the next three batters in order, stranding Hutchings at third.
Levi Martin opened the inning with a single and reached second on a sacrifice from Keygan Day, bringing Thornburg up to the plate.
Thornburg managed to make contact on a pitch from Southwest Valley's Tyler Pearson and sent it into right field, where it dropped and plated Martin for the game-winning run.
"I was just trying not to kill the ball," Thornburg said of his game-winning hit. "Find a gap somewhere and score the runner, or at least advance him."
"Colton played phenomenal," Hart said. "He hit the ball tremendously. We are extremely proud of him."
Royal started the game on the mound for the Vikings and pieced together nine strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings in a no-decision.
"Colby's always very steady," Hart said. "He had some struggles with some walks, but he worked through it. He's our most consistent and we expect good out of him."
Unofficially, Martin had two hits for the Vikings while Day scored twice.
Southwest Valley was led in the defeat by the Pearson brothers -- Brendan and Tyler, who each managed two-RBI doubles in the defeat. The loss drops Southwest Valley to 1-13 overall. They will look to bounce back tomorrow against Panorama before opening postseason action against Bedford Saturday on KMA-FM 99.1.
With the win, Stanton moves to 8-3 on the season. The final week of the season is a busy one for the Vikings, who will recover tomorrow before playing four games in four consecutive nights against East Union (Wednesday), Nodaway Valley (Thursday), Tri-Center (Friday) and a postseason-opener against East Union Saturday in Corning on KMA-FM 99.1.
"We're going to try to have a good practice, work on some things, talk about some things and just try to build from that," Hart said.
The complete interviews with Thornburg and Coach Hart can be found below.