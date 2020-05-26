(Stanton) -- The Stanton baseball and softball schedules have been released.
The Vikings will open action on June 15th. Softball will play Southwest Valley, baseball will take on Lenox.
The softball schedule also features contests against Essex, Bedford, Griswold, Fremont-Mills, Mount Ayr, East Mills, Sidney, Lenox, East Union and Shenandoah, as well as tournaments at Shenandoah and the Corner Conference Tournament from June 24th to June 26th.
Baseball will play Essex, Bedford, Griswold, Fremont-Mills, Mount Ayr, East Mills, Sidney, Southwest Valley, East Union, Nodaway Valley and Tri-Center.
The complete schedule can be viewed below. Any softball and baseball schedules can be sent to sports@kmaland.com.
The links to previously released schedules can be found below.