Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Mostly cloudy with snow showers developing for the afternoon. High 36F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. SE winds shifting to NE at 10 to 15 mph.