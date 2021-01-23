(Tabor) -- The Viqueens of Stanton cut down the net in Tabor to claim their second straight Corner Conference Tournament Championship.
The Viqueens found themselves down for only a minute in the game as they were able to defeat the Wolverines of East Mills 51-34. That’s when Jenna Stephens got hot from behind the three point line and finished with 10 points in the first quarter alone. Stephens spoke on her use of the three point shot.
“I would like to improve upon it way more often and get more accurate, but in games like this I take them if I’m feeling hot or am open just not trying to force it,” Stephens said.
Stanton was able to extend their lead largely due to defense and East Mills dealing with foul troubles in the first half. Miah Urban for the Wolverines got 3 quick fouls in the 1st quarter and was forced to take a seat throughout the entire second. Stanton took advantage as Marleigh Johnson and Hope Ogletree added a few buckets to the scoring totals for Stanton to take a 25-14 lead at the halfway point.
“It’s a matter of playing our game and that’s what we did all night. We just played our game,” head coach Dave Snyder said. “It’s worked for us for quite some time now and we are just going to keep playing our game.”
The Viqueens extended their lead to 16 in the 3rd quarter as Stanton continued with the defensive intensity and Stephens continued to score at will on offense finishing with 22 and giving her team a 36-23 lead at the end of the 3rd quarter.
“We knew we would have to work for it and we were prepared for tonight, we knew it was going to be a tough battle and we just ran with what we came in with tonight and it worked out really well for all of us,” Stephens said.
Stanton closed out the ball game to repeat as champs of the Corner Conference Tournament. The Viqueens improve to 13-2 while East Mills falls to 8-5. Snyder spoke on how a tournament victory helps in the postseason.
“The jitters in a game like this, you have to get through that nervousness and so the more times you are in this situation the quicker you get out of that and move on to play your game,” Snyder said.
