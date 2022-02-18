(Stanton) -- In a game full of runs, Stanton had the last one on Friday night. The Viqueens (24-0) stayed perfect on their way to a 56-47 win over CAM in a Class 1A regional semifinal.
The Viqueens trailed 40-34 in the early part of the fourth period before running off nine straight and posting 16 of the next 18.
“It really played out like it should,” Stanton head coach Dave Snyder said. “Two teams with great records. They took their shots, we took our shots and fortunately we got our shots when we needed them.”
The run came immediately after a rare timeout from Snyder. Jenna Stephens started it with a hoop in the post before Abby Burke sank a pair of free throws and Marleigh Johnson tied it with a bucket. Burke canned a go-ahead triple, but CAM’s Eva Steffensen found a hoop to bring the Cougars within one.
Stanton kept the momentum with a quick hoop from Stephens, who added another on an offensive put back on the next possession. Riley Burke was pure on two free throws, and Stephens made one of two to complete the 16-2 spurt.
“I simply said, ‘We can’t be afraid,’” Snyder said. “We’ve got to shoot. We have to look for our opportunities, step up and hit those shots.”
“I don’t even remember (what was said),” Stephens said of the timeout. “It was more us doing the talking. Six points is not that many. It’s two possessions. Nothing we haven’t come back from before. There was a lot of time left ton the clock, and we were really just focusing on the game is not over. We still have time to come back.”
Stephens finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds in the win while Burke posted 15 points of her own. The two combined for 18 of the team’s 26 fourth-quarter points.
“(The confidence) was a little shaken (after missing some shots),” Burke said of her big shots. “After I hit that 3 and made those free throws it went right back up.”
Stanton’s run in the fourth was only the last in a game full of them. A 7-0 run from the Viqueens staked them to an early advantage, but CAM used a 10-0 streak in the second to take a 22-19 lead into the break. Stanton came out firing in the second with another 7-0 run, but the Cougars scored 13 of the next 17.
“We have three juniors that have played extensive ball for the last three years now,” Snyder said of Burke, Johnson and Stephens. “Sometimes you might not think an undefeated team is prepared for a game like this, but our schedule was awesome in preparing us for this. There’s no quit in them, and there’s no panic in them. That’s a great formula.”
“It’s our home court,” Stephens added. “It was our game to win. We wanted to win really bad, and we went out and played as hard as we could, whether we were down or up.”
Johnson added another all-around performance for the Viqueens with eight points, 10 rebounds, five assists and five steals, and Leah Sandin pitched in seven points, four steals and four rebounds. Coach Snyder’s team also got solid contributions from freshmen reserves Riley Burke (5 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals) and Hannah Olson (4 points).
CAM’s Eva Steffensen had another star-making performance. After a 20-point night in the regional quarterfinal, the sophomore finished with 22 points and seven rebounds. The Cougars also had several reserve contributions with Grace Hensley and Naomi Grubbs both scoring seven points off the bench. Kiera Nichols was also key in their success with four points, four rebounds and four steals.
However, it’s Stanton that will move on to a 1A regional final in Atlantic on Wednesday against Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton. The Viqueens’ last two seasons have been ended by Exira/EHK, which pulled away and won by 10 in both regional semifinal games.
“We’ve reached all of our goals,” Snyder said. “We wanted to get to this position so I commend the girls for that. As far as (Exira/EHK) goes, we know them fairly well. We played them the last two years, and you know the old saying, ‘Third time’s a charm.’”
“We’re 24-0, and we’ve worked hard,” Stephens added. “We wanted them since the season started, and we want to beat them. That’s the team we want to play in the final.”
Check out full video interviews with Coach Snyder, Stephens and Burke below.