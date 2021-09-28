(Sidney) -- Sidney vs. Stanton round three is set for Thursday night.
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE GAME CDS
The Cowgirls and Viqueens both took care of business, finishing sweeps in the Corner Conference Tournament semifinals over East Mills and Griswold, respectively.
Stanton (16-4) rolled to a 25-16, 25-8, 25-18 victory before Sidney (17-13) followed with 25-18, 25-15, 25-19 triumph. The two programs will meet for a third time this season with the Corner championship on the line.
“I’m very happy with how the girls played tonight,” Stanton coach Jody Druivenga told KMA Sports. “I think one thing that’s kind of consistent about us is that we’re inconsistent. Last night, we were happy to come away with two wins, but we did not play our best volleyball. To see them get out there tonight and play very well, we were very excited to see that.”
The Viqueens put together a very balanced performance with an unofficial nine kills each from Abby Burke and Jenna Stephens and seven from Marleigh Johnson.
“I thought the sets were there for me,” Burke said. “The setters were clicking with the hitters , and overall, I thought it was just a good all around (performance).”
Stanton pulled away from a tight opening set with a 7-0 run, pushing a 13-11 lead up to 20-11 before cruising on from there. The second was all Viqueens with eight of the first 11 and 15 of the last 18. In the third, Coach Druivenga’s team pulled away in the later stages with a 6-1 run to finish.
The win for Stanton is their seventh straight after a weekend tournament championship at Bedford and a 2-0 evening on Monday night to open the conference tournament.
“We were looking forward to that (Bedford) tournament,” Druivenga said. “The girls played hard, and we did some great things there that day.”
In the nightcap, junior Kaden Payne had a monster performance for Sidney with 21 kills on just 29 swings and a .655 hitting efficiency.
“This her best performance,” Coach Amy McClintock said. “She came out and didn’t (tip). She played aggressive all night and hit the ball everywhere.”
“We really got the passes up where Avery needed them,” Payne said. “She set me up perfectly all night.”
Avery Dowling had 38 assists on the evening while Harley Spurlock (12 digs), Eve Brumbaugh (11 digs) and Makenna Laumann (11 digs) all had double-digit digs for the Cowgirls.
Sidney went on a 9-0 run in the first set to pull away and had a 14-2 stretch to close the second. The third was the tightest set of either match with five ties between 11-all and 18 apiece before Payne took over. She landed points on the 21st, 22nd, 23rd and 24th points of the set before an Addy Haning kill finished it.
“I thought the girls played really well tonight,” McClintock added. “Everybody did something. The bench contributed, we came out and served aggressive and everybody had a part.”
The performance sets up a third meeting between Sidney and Stanton on Thursday evening (on KMA-FM 99.1 and on the KMA Sports YouTube channel). Sidney won in Stanton on September 2nd in five sets while the Viqueens nabbed a win in Bedford in three this past Saturday. The series has seen alternating wins over six matches since last September, including Stanton’s four-set win in the 2020 Corner semifinals.
“We need to stay aggressive,” McClintock said. “Stay aggressive and play defense.”
“It’s going to be a tough game,” Druivenga added.
View video interviews with both coaches, Burke and Payne below. The full matches can be found below the interviews.