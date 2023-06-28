(Stanton) -- Stanton softball has seen their struggles through the course of the regular season, but the new season is just days away.
“We’re struggling this year,” Coach Brandie McFarland admitted to KMA Sports. “It’s not that we don’t have the skill level there. It’s just putting everything into place in one game. We kind of start strong and then fade out a little bit.”
The Viqueens are 4-13 on the season after dropping a 10-9 10-inning game with Sidney on Monday and taking a 15-5 defeat to Bedford on Tuesday.
“Sometimes it’s too many errors in one game,” McFarland said. “It’s just a multitude of many things that just need to come together. They really work hard in practice, and we spend a lot of time hitting in practice. It’s just being confident, and sometimes they lose that confidence.”
That likely isn’t rare for a team as youthful as Stanton. The Viqueens have just one senior in Jenna Stephens to go along with four juniors, four sophomores and three 8th graders.
Offensively, though, they’ve seen success, especially from a strong foursome. Junior Elly McDonald has hit .446/.537/.464 with 25 total hits, transitioning into a slap-hitter. Sophomore Bree Mitchell has hit .396/.448/.528 with five doubles and a triple among 21 hits and has shared the pitching duties with classmate Kiela Franzen.
“I can’t say enough about Elly,” McFarland said. “I’ve been waiting for this from here for a couple years. We have been trying to turn her into a slapper the last couple years, and this year she has really come alive. I can count on her to maybe not get on base, but to at least hit it and move our runners around. She’s just hitting the ball really well.
“As far as Bree, you couldn’t ask for a better kid. She’s very knowledgeable of the game. I don’t have to instruct her as much. She knows what has to be done. No matter what is going on, she pushes through it.”
In addition, junior Leah Sandin is at .299/.309/.299 for the year, and Stephens has also been strong on offense with a .322/.385/.339 batting line. Other regulars in the Stanton lineup this season have been junior Lexi Frank, sophomores Kyla Hart and Riley Burke and 8th grader Lilly Ford.
With the regular season behind them, Coach McFarland and her team are excited to start the postseason this Friday. The Viqueens will play at Corner Conference foe Essex — a team they split a pair of games with this season.
“For us, I know my number one thing always is to keep the errors down,” McFarland said. “We just have to on defense. Number two, we just have to be confident in that batter’s box. I know the girls can hit the ball, and they know they can hit the ball. Like any athlete, they sometimes get in their heads a bit. All you can do is do your best when you get in that box. Be confident and do what I know that they can do.”
The Essex/Stanton game will be broadcast on KMA-FM 99.1 Friday evening at 7:00. Listen to the full audio interview with Coach McFarland below.