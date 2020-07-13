(Sidney) — Stanton scored the first six runs and held off a comeback to nab an opening-round 8-6 win over Sidney Monday night.
It was the third matchup of the season between the two teams, but marked the first time the Viqueens came out on top. Stanton had lost four-straight games entering postseason play before securing the win.
“We have been in a slump,” said Stanton Co-Head Coach Brandy McFarland. “We have not been able to hit the ball. We told them to go out and have fun. I thought that helped take the pressure off.”
The Viqueens started fast, as Brooklyn Adams hit an RBI single and then came around to score on a Hope Ogletree single to give them a 2-0 lead after one. In the second, Stanton tacked on one more run with the bottom of their order. Devin Isaacson led off the frame with a double and Kami Tibben followed it with an RBI single to put Stanton up 3-0.
The Viqueens widened things out with three runs in the third. Ogletree hit a sacrifice fly to score Adams and Marleigh Johnson and Abby Burke both scored on wild pitches to make the lead 6-0. Sidney answered with one run in the bottom of third. Makenna Laumann reached on a fielder’s choice with two outs, stole second and came in on an RBI double from Olivia Larsen.
The Sidney bats came to life in the bottom of the fourth, scoring five runs to tie things up. Eve Brumbaugh scored on a wild pitch, Faith Brumbaugh had an RBI groundout, Mia Foster had a pinch-hit RBI single, Laumann singled in a run and Larsen plated another run with an RBI single to knot the game at six.
Stanton would score one run in each of the next two innings to make the difference. Ali Silvius singled in a run in the fifth and Burke added an RBI hit. Kaitlyn Bruce wiggled out of two jams in the final two innings, stranding a runner at third in the sixth and leaving the potential tying run at first in the seventh.
The Viqueens pounded out 13 hits in the win, paced by two-hit nights from Tara Peterson, Silvius, Adams, Johnson and Tibben. Ogletree added two RBI, while Bruce picked up the win, striking out three in a complete game effort.
Stanton advances to a Class 1A Region 3 Quarterfinal Wednesday at Central Decatur at 7 p.m.
After the game, KMA Sports talked with Adams and McFarland in a video you can view below.
Sidney was led by Larsen, who finished 2-for-4 with 2 RBI and pitched the final 4 2/3 innings. Makenna Laumann added two hits on the night.