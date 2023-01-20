(Malvern) -- Stanton girls basketball made history by capturing a record fourth consecutive Corner Conference Tournament championship.
The Viqueens (15-1) used a dominant second half to take down Fremont-Mills (10-5) 39-19 in Friday’s title game.
“It feels awesome,” Stanton head coach Dave Snyder said. “This has been quite a journey for the senior class and it’s something they’ve really worked hard for. I’m glad we could finish the way we did in this tournament and get that [win] for them.”
Stanton held Fremont-Mills to just five points in the final two quarters of the contest.
“We pride ourselves on defense and I thought a lot of [our success] with what our defense was doing to [Fremont-Mills],” Snyder said. “Not that they were just having a bad night shooting, I think we had a lot to do with that. That was obviously key.”
Seniors Jenna Stephens and Marleigh Johnson, who’ve been integral parts of the team’s historic run through the past four years, once again led the way for the Viqueens.
“We’ve put a lot of pieces of the puzzle together this year,” Stephens said. “We’ve faced some adversity, but we’ve come together as a team. This is a big win for us, not only being four [championships] in a row, but making another statement in the conference and bringing home something we’ve had for the past three years.”
While Stephens held down the post and found success at the free throw line, Johnson commanded the offense against a pesky Fremont-Mills press, despite being sidelined with foul trouble for much of the first half.
“I got two fouls in the second quarter and I had to be on the bench, but I still kept my team going and told them what to do,” Johnson said.
The opening half of the game featured high-paced action with few points, as the Viqueens held an 18-14 lead after 16 minutes.
“In the first half, we were pretty juiced up, shots weren’t falling and we didn’t look good at all. We were getting good shots and if we just kept taking them, I knew we’d settle down and be fine.”
As shots began to fall in the second half, Stanton locked down defensively coming out of the halftime break, holding the Knights scoreless until the 2:51 mark of the fourth quarter.
“[Defense] is just desire,” Snyder said. “Defense isn’t something that basketball players say, ‘I wanna be a defensive stud.’ They just gotta accept it and wanna do that, and I’ve got a crew that loves it.”
As the game wore on, the big-game experience of Stephens and Johnson came in handy as the Viqueens closed out the contest on a 21-5 run.
“They’ve just been around it so long,” Snyder said. “When they came in as freshman, they really kind of came in as sophomores as far as basketball knowledge. So they really made it easy on me as far as making sure they were in lineups and they knew what to do. They’re just so experienced and it shows.”
The Viqueens, who are ranked No. 14 in Class 1A, look to take the momentum from another league title and parlay it into continued improvement as the regular season winds down.
“Looking at our schedule, we’ve got quite a few double-win teams coming up,” Snyder said. “That’s only gonna prepare us. Win or lose, that kind of competition is really going to prepare us for districts. So, we’re looking forward to that first and then we’ll take on districts when that comes.”
A fourth straight Corner Conference championship is a gleaming accomplishment, but it’s just a small part of Stanton’s overall aspirations for the rest of the season.
“We’ve gotta work harder and harder every single day in practice,” Stephens said. “We have a couple girls who don’t get as much playing time in games, but they push us pretty dang hard in practice, making us better every day. We’ve got pretty big dreams for this season and we’re just gonna keep punching away at it.”
Stanton will be back in action Tuesday when it hosts East Mills.
View full video interviews with Stephens, Johnson, Abby Burke and Snyder below.