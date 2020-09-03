(Sidney) -- Stanton put an end to a nearly six-year streak on Thursday night, but the defending 1A champion Sidney made sure they had to earn it.
The KMAland No. 8 Viqueens (4-0, 2-0) became the first Corner Conference opponent to beat No. 10 Sidney (2-5, 0-1) since October of 2014, winning 25-16, 25-18, 23-25, 25-22 in a pivotal early-season conference matchup.
“Very excited,” Coach Jody Druivenga said. “The girls have worked very hard for this. They are absolutely on cloud nine. These seniors especially. It’s lots and lots of time on the court, and I’m just so happy for them.”
While Stanton entered the night as a probable favorite, it was still a matter of seeing it to believe it. After all, it had been 2,136 days and 61 matches since Sidney last lost to a conference opponent. Their home win streak dated even further back to October 16th, 2014.
“I think it means a lot for us,” Coach Druivenga said. “It’s kind of escaped us the last few years, and this group is just a really well-balanced group. You don’t always have that, and we have a perfect blend of experience and youthfulness.”
The Viqueens showed it all throughout the evening, leaning on their trio of hitters in Tara Peterson, Jenna Stephens and Marleigh Johnson. Peterson had a match-high 16 kills while Stephens added 12 and Johnson slammed in 10.
Expertly working the ball around to the trio of standouts was the setting combination of Nicole Vorhies and Brooklyn Silva. Vorhies had 31 assists while Silva added 15 assists, five aces and three kills, including the final point of the night.
“I saw that they were pushing forward to get (in position),” Silva said of the game-winning point. “I just thought I’m going to tip it over because no one was there, and we ended up getting the point.”
That point ended a match that was largely controlled by Stanton for much of the latter stages of each set. In the opener, the Viqueens scored 18 of the final 24 behind an array of aggressive serves that led to five aces.
In set two, Stanton trailed 17-16 before another flurry of points in scoring nine of the final 10 points. Sidney found some late-set heroics in the third, pushing past the Viqueens with an 8-1 run that suddenly forced a fourth set.
“We just knew we needed to settle in,” Vorhies said. “We were just a little caught up in what we were doing. We just needed to fall back on our training, and we were good.”
“I just told them to stay patient,” Druivenga added. “I think sometimes we worry too much about little things, and I said to just get out there and play their game. I told them to do what they do, and things will work out.”
While the two teams traded the first 24 points of the final set, Stanton started to pull away with another late-game burst. They ran off an 8-2 streak to push their lead to six, giving them just enough space to hold off another last ditch effort from the Cowgirls.
“It feels really amazing,” Vorhies said. “It takes everyone to make the wheels turn. All around, we just pushed really hard.”
Harley Spurlock led Sidney with 10 kills while Kaden Payne added eight winners of her own. Faith Brumbaugh (13 assists) and Keeley Mount (12 assists) combined on 25 assists for the Cowgirls on offense.
Sidney is back in action this weekend at the Clarinda Tournament while Stanton is off until next Thursday when they meet Bedford and East Mills at a triangular in Bedford.
