(KMAland) -- Three KMAland teams joined the latest state volleyball rankings released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
Stanton joined the Class 1A rankings while Treynor and Bishop Heelan are new to Class 2A and 4A, respectively.
View the full rankings here.
CLASS 1A
7. Ankeny Christian (up 1)
9. Sidney (same)
15. Stanton (NR)
CLASS 2A
8. Missouri Valley (down 1)
13. Kuemper Catholic (up 1)
15. Treynor (NR)
CLASS 4A
11. Lewis Central (up 2)
15. Bishop Heelan (NR)
CLASS 5A
14. Abraham Lincoln (up 1)