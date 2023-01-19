(Tabor) -- The Stanton girls are heading back to the Corner Conference Tournament championship.
The Viqueens (14-1) used a 16-0 run between the end of the second and beginning of the third to cruise to a 59-41 win over Sidney.
“That was very important,” Stanton head coach Dave Snyder said of his team’s game-changing run. “That’s something we talked about at half-time. Extend our lead, and we came out and got that done.”
Hannah Olson tied a career-best with 19 points while Jenna Stephens pitched in 17 points and nine rebounds. Leah Sandin added 13 points, and Marleigh Johnson finished with six points, 10 assists and eight rebounds.
“That was pretty much like clockwork,” Snyder said of his team’s balance. “It was good that we could cruise a little bit. I t thought we cruised a little too much late in the fourth quarter, but we’ll get past that and look forward to tomorrow.”
Olson’s point total came on an array of dives to the hoop and putting herself in a strong position to get plenty of easy looks.
“Our plays were really working out,” Olson said. “I was getting a lot of easy layups that were easy to make, and we were working well together.”
The Corner Conference Tournament championship appearance gives the Viqueens a chance to win their fourth straight title. Stanton will play Fremont-Mills — a winner over East Mills on Thursday — in the final Friday evening at 7:30 on the KMAX-Stream and KMA-FM 99.1.
“We need to rest,” Snyder said. “That definitely needs to happen. And not let it go to our heads. We need to be playing like we’re the No. 2 playing the No. 1, and we’ll be just fine.”
Aunika Hayes led Sidney with 16 points, and Kaden Payne put in 13 in their third loss to Stanton this season. The Cowgirls will play East Mills for third prior to the Stanton/Fremont-Mills championship game.
View complete video interviews with Coach Snyder and Olson below.