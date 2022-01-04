(Stanton) -- The Stanton girls passed an early-season test on Tuesday night with a 57-40 non-conference win over Audubon.
"It was a great battle," said Stanton Coach Dave Snyder. "They're a very good team to have on our schedule. They presented some issues for us that we weren't sure how to deal with coming in. I'm just glad it worked out in the end."
It didn't take long for the Viqueens to answer the challenges Audubon presented to them, as they outscored the Wheelers 16-2 in the second quarter and finished the second half on a 12-0 run to take a 27-10 lead into the break. The Wheelers cut the lead to eight in the third quarter but never got any closer, sealing Stanton's eighth win of the season.
"We were just playing smart basketball," Snyder said. "That's what's fun with this bunch. We took our time, and we're patient on offense. I don't know that we took a bad shot in the first half."
The 1A No. 12 Viqueens shot 41% at the half, finished the game with a 43% efficiency on 42 attempts, and had four different players score at least 10 points.
"How do you want to guard us?" Snyder said. "That's a good problem to have.'
Marleigh Johnson led Stanton with 16 points and canned a pair of 3-pointers in the third quarter to thwart Audubon's comeback attempt.
"Since Christmas break, I've been in the gym a lot working on my 3s," Johnson said. "I think that's helped a lot."
Johnson also drew Stanton's top defensive assignment, guarding Audubon standout Aleah Hermansen. Hermansen, who came into Tuesday night averaging 17.0 points per game, finished with 10 points but did not score in the first half.
"She had our attention," Snyder said. "They run well when she has the ball in her hands, so we wanted to keep the ball out of her hands."
Jenna Stephens posted 15 points and corralled 14 rebounds. She tallied 11 points in the first half off three triples.
"It's nice to have an outside shot," Stephens said. "Being respected on the outside opens up my game on the inside."
Leah Sandin and Abby Burke had 11 points apiece.
"We knew it was going to be a tough game," Stephens said. "We had to play smart. Being smart and slowing things down helped."
Jaci Christensen led Audubon with 12 points, while Sienna Albertsen and Kate Tessman recorded nine points apiece for the Wheelers (5-4). Audubon returns to action on Thursday against Ar-We-Va.
Stanton is now 8-0 for the first time since 2015-16 and will turn their attention to a Thursday night contest with AHSTW. All signs point towards a successful season for the Viqueens, but they keep a straight face and businesslike approach.
"We are taking it one game at a time," Snyder said. "AHSTW has all of our attention."
"You don't know what any team brings on a given night," Stephens echoed. "If you look too far ahead, you don't know where the next game will go."
Check out the full interviews with Stephens, Johnson and Coach Snyder below.