(Stanton) -- Stanton uses strong defensive effort to win in a dominating fashion over Lamoni 63-25 on KMA FM 99.1.
For the Viqueens the defense got started early with a couple steals leading to easy transition layups for Marleigh Johnson to take a 4-2 lead that they wouldn’t give up.
“That was a really fun game to play. We all came out super hot and we were having lots of fun on the court, so things were just rolling for us,” Jenna Stephens said.
At the end of the first quarter Stanton led 20-10. Then the Viqueen defense turned it up another notch. Stanton only allowed 2 points the next eight minutes of basketball.
“Defensively we had a plan and it worked out really well. They didn’t get a chance to really get very good looks against our defense and so I thought that was the number one statement right there,” head coach Dave Snyder said.
The offense also turned it up a notch as Jenna Stephens got into a rhythm and paced the Viqueens with 15 first half points to give Stanton a 34-12 lead at the break. Stephens spoke on the key to that success.
“Finding open shots and not standing in one place. We know that if teams have watched anything about us they know we have shooters, so it was switching things up from normal games,” Stephens said.
The third quarter was more of the same for Stanton as the Viqueens gave up just three points on the defensive end of the floor while adding 22 more on offense to lead 56-15. Snyder spoke on how his team will continue to be aggressive on the defensive end throughout the postseason.
“We just have to keep playing and step it up,” Snyder said. “We will figure out who to stop and who maybe we can let get a look at the basket, that’s our plan.”
With such a large lead the game became running clock throughout the fourth quarter which gave a great opportunity for some role players for the Viqueens to get some postseason minutes, something Snyder says is key.
“It is very important and seeing that they have success in those situations is very important,” Snyder said.
Stanton used an eight minute running clock to cruise to a 63-25 final. The Viqueens improve to 20-2 and will take on Exira-EHK on Friday in Exira. Lamoni ends their season with a 13-6 record.
This sets up a rematch from last season where Exira-EHK defeated Stanton in the regional semifinal by a 60-50 final. Stephens talked about that being motivation.
“We are going to hit it super hard in practice this week and prepare for the next game,” Stephens said. “We focused on this game and Bedford before so we are just taking it game by game and we will just roll with it.”
To see the video from tonights game click below.