(Stanton) -- One year removed from a regional final loss, the Stanton volleyball program is ready to attack 2021.
"It's an exciting time of year," Coach Jody Druivenga said. "It's always fun to get the girls back on the court."
Coach Druivenga's bunch has been busy in the preseason.
"We feel it went well for us," she said. "We started in August with a two-day camp. Then went to Johnston for the IGCA Scrimmage Camp. We played six matches each day for two days, so we got a lot of playing time against a lot of teams, so that was a good experience. We've done a little bit of everything. It's nice to get an idea of what you need to work on."
The Viqueens posted a 25-6 record in 2020 and reached the Class 1A regional finals, where they lost to eventual state runner-up Gladbrook-Reinbeck.
"Having that deep run last year gives the girls some confidence and lofty goals this season," Druivenga said. "We graduated some important pieces of last year's puzzle, but there's still a little bit of them left on the court. The girls that have experience are growing and working hard to get better every day, so it's very exciting."
Filling the void of four-year starter Tara Peterson won't be easy, but juniors Marleigh Johnson and Jenna Stephens return after stellar sophomore showings.
The duo posted 2.6 kills per set while Johnson 2.8 digs and Stephens contributed about one block per set.
"There's a lot to like about them," Druivenga said. "Both work very hard and are very athletic. We saw great things from all the girls and have been impressed with what we have seen this year."
Junior Brooklyn Silva returns to the setter position after posting 3.6 assists per set last season. Druivenga also expects junior Abby Burke to see an increased role in 2021.
"They've grown physically and mentally," Druivenga said. "It's fun to see them working hard."
The Viqueens hit the ground running this week with a triangular on Tuesday against Clarinda and Lenox, followed by a Thursday bout with Corner Conference foe Fremont-Mills. They figure to be a contender for the Corner Conference crown and would love to return to Cedar Rapids for the first time since 2013, but Druivenga says they are taking the season in baby steps.
"We have talked about goals, and there are some unspoken goals," she said. "But we are all about just one game at a time and getting better every day. That's a big thing for us. When we leave the practice, the goal is to feel like we ended the day better than when we started. When you focus on that, you see the improvements and meet your goals."
