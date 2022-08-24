(Stanton) -- The Stanton volleyball program returns plenty of experience and is ready to compete in the ultra-talented Corner Conference.
The Viqueens got their first taste of live action Tuesday night when they swept Clarinda and Lenox.
"We're excited to get back on the court," Coach Jody Druivenga said. "It feels like we just started practice yesterday."
The Viqueens return most of their core from last year's team with a 21-11 record.
"Some years, you're fortunate to have a lot of returning players," Druivenga said. "We're fortunate to have many returning starters back on the court. We also have a great mixture of young talent that didn't see as much time on the court last year, but they've proven themselves. We have several girls battling for a position every day at practice, and that's what you want."
Powerful hitters Marleigh Johnson and Jenna Stephens are back for their senior year. Stephens posted 2.9 kills and 0.8 blocks per set, and Johnson had 2.2 kills and 3.3 digs per set last year. Johnson and Stephens have posted remarkable athletic careers and hope to make some noise in their senior season.
Johnson and Stephens are part of a talented senior class, along with Brooklyn Sliva, April Vanderholm, Abby Burke and Addison Olson.
Stanton's offense leaned heavily on three setters last year: junior Elly McDonald (2.9 APS), freshman Kyla Hart (2.5 APS) and Silva (1.7 APS). Their versatility in the setting position makes life difficult for opposing teams.
"It gives us a lot of different options," Druivenga said. "We've played around with a lot of different options. I think that grows their mindset and talent level."
As they tinker with their lineup, Coach Druivenga says finding the right chemistry dictates the success for their season.
"Chemistry is huge," she said. "It's something you talk about and present to the girls all the time, but they have to do it on the court and within the program. It's hard some years. I think they wanted to build on their chemistry from last year. We've been impressed with how they've worked on that. We just hope we'll put the right pieces in the right spots."
Stanton figures to be in the mix for a Corner Conference title. They enter the season ranked No. 12 in Class 1A. Corner Conference foe Sidney is ranked No. 9, and East Mills returns a salty bunch, so the conference race should be fun.
"One of our main goals is to do well within the conference," Druivenga said. "It's been a few years since we brought the conference title home. I know the girls want to bring the trophy home, but they know it's going to take work. There's a lot of depth in our conference this year."
Stanton returns to action Thursday against Fremont-Mills.
Check out the full interview with Coach Druivenga below.