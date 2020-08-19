(Stanton) -- A youthful and talented Stanton volleyball squad is counting down the days until their first match of the season, which will come a little bit earlier than most.
The Viqueens returned to school Tuesday, which led to an earlier start to the preseason.
"We are very excited," Coach Jodi Druivenga said. "We made the decision this summer to push our start date up a week. At first, I was a little nervous, but the girls have responded very, very well to that. Every day is an absolute blessing to be in the gym. I think the girls are embracing that."
Druivenga already senses a strong camaraderie among her team.
"They've really enjoyed being together," she said. "We were together in July for conditioning and it was the best-attended conditioning we've had in years. I think the girls are just excited and ready to get to some normalcy."
The Viqueens went 21-15 last season with a relatively young squad that featured only two seniors and five freshmen/sophomores.
Freshmen Jenna Stephens and Marleigh Johnson had an immediate impact for the Viqueens with 2.08 and 2.10 kills per set respectively. Coach Druivenga is expecting much of the same from the now sophomores.
"I never really looked at them as freshmen," Druivenga said. "I looked at them as big contributors. Now they have a year under the belt."
Senior Tara Petersen has been a four-year starter for Stanton and led the team last season with 2.98 kills per set.
Senior Nichole Vorhies set up the offense throughout the season with 4.33 assists per set. Hope Ogletree, Abby Burke and Ali Silvius were also key contributors for the Viqueens last season.
Druivenga feels their talented youth paired with the experience they have can be dangerous.
"You add those things together, the years of experience and the youthfulness, and we are just very pleased with how they are working together and the overall excitement in the gym every day."
The Viqueens are also versatile.
"We are still working with some different rotations and personnel," Druivenga said. "It's wonderful when you have kiddos that can play multiple positions. It's exciting. The girls all want what's best as a unit."
It's not crazy to say Stanton could be the team that dethrone Sidney from the dominant run atop the Corner Conference, but they aren't focused on that, but rather continuing to improve.
"I know the team is looking at some lofty goals this year, but we just want to improve every day," Druivenga said. "If we see those improvements day-to-day, we are going to be right where we want to be at the end of the season."
Stanton opens the season Tuesday at Lenox. Derek Martin will have the call on the KMAX-Stream online at kmaland.com. You can hear the full interview with Coach Druivenga below.