(Stanton) -- A rocky first set couldn't stop Stanton from recording a Corner Conference victory Thursday night.
The Viqueens *7-2) stumbled in the first set, then settled in to beat Sidney (1-4), 16-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-20.
"Very proud of the girls,' Coach Jody Druivenga said. "Set one was messy. We were out of system and doing things we never do. We've seen them come out of holes before, so we just said it was a new day and game. We put things behind them and kept going. Sidney didn't make anything easy. We just had to keep working hard."
Sidney led wire-to-wire in the first set and controlled the early portion of the second set. The Cowgirls led 17-10, but Stanton stormed back and won the set 25-23.
"We had the desire to not be down going into the third set," Druivenga said. "We started communicating better. Our mindset was different."
The two squads went back and forth in the third set. Sidney led 18-15, but Stanton once again finished a frame strong, posting 10 of the final 14 points.
Stanton never trailed in the fourth set, staving off Sidney's comeback attempt for the win.
Lauren Johnson led the Viqueens with 15 kills.
"We just worked well as a team and kept pushing," Johnson said. "We knew Sidney was a great team. We just had to keep working."
"Lauren was slow to get started," Druivenga said. "She told me she was off after the first set but was fine. She just needed to sort things out, which she did."
Kyla Hart set the offense up with 24 assists, while Leah Sandin tacked on nine winners in the victory.
Eve Brumbaugh unofficially paced Sidney with 11 kills. The Cowgirls return to action Saturday at the Glenwood Tournament. Stanton will also be at the Glenwood Tournament on Saturday.
"We feel pretty good," Druivenga said. "We never get ahead of ourselves because it's day-to-day."
View the full interviews with Johnson and Coach Druivenga below.