(KMAland) -- Stanton junior Carter Johnson has put together one of the best four-game stretches in the entire state to this point in the year.
The Vikings standout currently leads Iowa with 115 total points, averaging 28.8 per game during Stanton’s 2-2 start.
“I think a lot of people are moving the ball well and making good cuts,” Johnson said. “That’s leaving the backside open and a lot of open shots. A lot of pressure has been getting some easy baskets for us.”
Johnson, who was named the Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week on Monday, opened the season with 35 points against Clarke before 32 against Riverside and 21 against Sidney. He isn’t slowing down this week, either, as he had 27 points during a win over Griswold on Tuesday evening.
This is a big turn for Johnson, who averaged 9.2 points per game last season in his sophomore year. With the graduation of Tyler Peterson, who averaged 21.6 points per game last season, there were plenty of shots to be had.
“All year the coaches have been saying the last couple years we’ve been dependent on a 30 per game or 20 per game scorer,” Johnson said. “This year, we didn’t have that, and we were going to have to have some people step up and be leaders on the court.”
Johnson has certainly taken on that role for the Vikings while also averaging 5.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.5 steals per game. He’s also shot 49.0% from the field during his scorching start.
“Getting to the hoop is helping a lot,” Johnson said. “Getting fouled. I think I’ve shot close to 30 free throws or more this year, so just driving the ball, getting fouled or getting an easy bucket.”
While Johnson has been filling it up, the Vikings have suffered a couple late, tight losses in their 2-2 start. The meeting with Clarke ended in a two-point defeat while Sidney was able to escape with a five-point win.
“These games have been close,” Johnson said. “This team fights every night. We go out and we come to play. We’re excited, but we just have to finish these close games out.”
Stanton will be back in action on Friday evening in Malvern at East Mills. Derek Howard will report for KMA Sports. Listen to the Keast Auto Center High School Basketball Scoreboard Show on AM 960 and FM 99.1 from 9:30 until 11:00 for the full rundown.
Hear the full interview with Johnson in the link provided below.