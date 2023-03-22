(Stanton) -- A pair of Stanton seniors secured the next step in their athletic careers on Wednesday.
Addison Olson and Joshua Martin both signed to continue playing their desired sports in a ceremony held at Stanton High School.
Olson will run track at Simpson while Martin is set to play football at Cornell.
"It feels good," Olson said about her signing. "I didn't know this was going to be a possibility when I started high school. If you'd have told me as a freshman that I'd be running track in college, I'd say you were crazy, but I'm excited."
Olson had interest from multiple schools, including Simpson and Wartburg.
"I started looking for opportunities," Olson said. "I really liked (Simpson's) campus. It fell together nicely. It was a great opportunity. I really liked the smaller feel and the coaches were super chill. Of all the places I visited, I was like, 'Yeah, this is where I want to go."
Olson has been a vital part of the hurdle events in Stanton. She expects to do the same in college.
"There's a lot of things for me to work on," she said. "I've worked hard over the offseason and I feel good coming into this season. I feel like the work I do this season should translate well. I'll have to work hard, but I'm excited. I'm hoping to see what I'm capable of because I don't really know. I hope to grow as a person."
Unlike Olson, Martin's commitment is a lifelong dream.
"I felt like football would take me somewhere," he said. "I've always wanted to do it. It's something I've always worked for."
Martin put out some feelers to colleges. He ultimately chose Cornell over interest over Lyon College and Ottawa University.
"I emailed as many coaches as I could," he said. "The ones that answered me, I visited. Cornell just stuck out to me. Cornell had the best campus, a good weigh room, great academics and is close to home. It was the right fit."
Martin did a little of everything at Stanton last year. He completed 31 passes for 374 yards and three touchdowns, rushed for 235 yards and two touchdowns and caught 17 balls for 261 yards and five scores. He expects to play wide receiver at Cornell.
"They play fast," Martin said. "I'm speedy and quick. I think I can really help the team out. I'll try to get faster and jump higher. I hope to get a great education and improve my football skills."