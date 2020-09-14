(Stanton) -- Stanton’s Tara Peterson smashed her way to another big week, earning the latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Female Athlete of the Week.
Peterson joined KMA’s Upon Further Review on Monday morning to talk about her big week and the season to this point. The Viqueens took a split late last week in a triangular at Bedford, beating the host Bulldogs and losing to Corner Conference rival East Mills.
“We knew it wasn’t our strongest performance against East Mills on Thursday, so we cleaned things up on Friday,” Peterson said.
On Saturday, Stanton went 3-0 in winning the Shenandoah Invitational. Peterson had 47 kills and 28 digs in 13 sets during the week, including big performances against Missouri Valley and Lenox. In those two particular matches, she had 26 total kills and 17 digs.
“We clicked a little bit more on defense,” she said of Saturday’s tournament. “We really focused a lot on our serving.”
Stanton is now 8-1 on the season and will host Griswold tomorrow night in a Corner Conference matchup. The Viqueens strong start is hardly a surprise to those around the area.
“We knew we had a lot coming back and know we have a lot of talent,” she said. “We’ve just got to keep pushing hard and keep working for anything we can get.”
Listen to the complete interview with Peterson linked below.