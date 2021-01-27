(Stanton) -- Stanton senior Colby Royal's lifelong dream of playing baseball at the next level will come true thanks to his recent signing with Grand View.
"It's always been a dream of mine, but I never knew if it would actually happen," Royal said.
Royal tells KMA Sports that it was in his junior year, where the prospects of playing baseball collegiately started to become a reality.
"I started putting up some good stats," he said. "Two or three teams came around. Grand View just happened to be the one."
Royal was lured to Grand View by his immediate bond with their coaching staff, led by Coach Lou Yacinich.
"Their coaches seem really invested in me," he said. "I think it's someplace I can grow."
He selected Grand View over Doane and MidAmerica Nazarene.
"I wanted an opportunity to play somewhere that fits me athletically and academically. They seem to check all the boxes there."
Royal, who has been a swiss-army knife for Co-Coaches Jason Hart and Alex Cabbage, is hopeful to pitch, but he's also keeping his options open.
"I hope to just be a pitcher," he said. "But if something else comes along, hopefully, I can pick it up and play there, too."
Regardless of position, Royal wants to make a quick impact at the collegiate level.
"I want to improve on everything and play from day one, but people are a lot better at the college level," he said. "I'll take whatever they give me."
The complete video interview from Royal's signing can be viewed below.