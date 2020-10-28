(Norwalk) -- Despite a valiant effort, the Stanton Viqueens saw their volleyball season come to a close at the hands of Gladbrook-Reinbeck in a Class 1A regional final Wednesday night.
The 1A No. 4 Rebels overcame a lethargic start, sweeping Stanton 25-23, 25-20, 25-14 for their third state tournament trip in school history, while preventing Stanton's fifth in a game heard on KMA-FM 99.1.
"Gladbrook-Reinbeck is a very good team," Coach Jody Druivenga said. "We fought hard, but got beat by a great team. I don't think we have anything to hang our heads about."
The Viqueens traded punches early on with Gladbrook-Reinbeck and led 18-13 in the first set.
However, the Rebels responded with an 8-0 run that gave them a 21-18 lead. Stanton then battled back and took a 23-22 lead, but G-R finished the set with three consecutive points to take it 25-23 in a set that featured 12 ties.
"We knew they have a lot of battle ability to them," Druivenga said. "We knew we were going to have to fight to stay ahead because they are going to take advantage of every mistake and that's what happened. We can't look back and say we should have done this or that. It can't change anything.
In the second set, the Viqueens once again held an early lead at 15-13, but Gladbrook-Reinbeck finished the set on a high note and took it 25-20 to take a 2-0 lead into the third set.
The Rebels dominated the third set, claiming the 25-14 victory and ending Stanton's season.
"I just don't think we are at the top of our game tonight," Druivenga said. "Definitely the performances we had coming in tonight. I think the girls got frustrated at times. You have to have short-term memory and I think we struggled with that and that cost us points."
While the loss is still fresh and tough for the Viqueens, it doesn't discredit their accomplishment of being one of the final 16 teams remaining in Class 1A.
"We are just so very proud," Druivenga said.
Sophomore Marleigh Johnson posted a team-high 12 kills for the Viqueens.
Senior Tara Peterson muscled 11 kills in her final game as a Viqueen while classmate Brooklyn Adams had 11 digs. Fellow senior Nichole Vorhies passed out 11 assists. Peterson, Adams, Vorhies and Hope Ogletree conclude their careers as vital members of a Stanton program that has gradually improved over the past four years.
"They're amazing. We will miss them terribly," Druivenga said of her seniors. "I had them for six years because I coached them in junior high, too. We will definitely miss them next year."
Stanton concludes their season at 24-6 and will look to build off this year's showing with the likes of Johnson, Jenna Stephens, Abby Burke and Brooklyn Silva returning to the mix.
"I think the experience for our younger players has been amazing," Druivenga said. "This year set a new standard for us that we haven't been at for the last several. I think the girls really set the bar high and I don't doubt that our underclassmen will pick up where we left off this season and embrace that."
Gladbrook-Reinbeck improves to 32-2 on the season and is the No. 4 seed in the state tournament. They will face Springville Tuesday at 8 p.m. The complete interview with Coach Druivenga can be viewed below.