(Stanton) -- If the Stanton girls basketball team is to make a deep postseason run, it's likely sophomore Jenna Stephens was a reason why.
The talented post is coming off a monster week, where she averaged 21.5 points, 10 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game in victories over East Mills and Bedford en route to being named the Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week.
Stephens joined Upon Further Review on Tuesday to discuss her stellar week.
"The team worked really well in both games," she said. "With the start of regionals, we knew we would have to give it everything we have in every single game. That's what we did."
The Viqueens opened Class 1A postseason play with a 53-41 victory over Bedford behind a 30-point, 10-rebound showing from Stephens.
"I did not know how many (points) I had until after," Stephens said. "We ran through the offense. We were taking good shots and finding each other."
Stanton's offense has been a well-oiled machine this year under the tutelage of Coach Dave Snyder. Marleigh Johnson has been the floor general for the Viqueens. Abby Burke is an outside threat each night, and the trio of Stephens, Hope Ogletree and Kaitlin Bruce do the dirty work inside.
"With Marleigh bringing it up the court, we have faith in her," Stephens said. "As long as she or somebody else is on, we can figure it out."
The chemistry with Stephens and her running mates is evident. They've played together for many years in many different sports and are coming off a regional final appearance in volleyball.
"All of us are just thankful to have a season," she said.
The Viqueens are 19-2 and have won 16 of their last 17.
"This year has probably been the best competition we've had leading into postseason play," Stephens said. "That pushed us really hard this year and that definitely prepared us."
Stanton resumes postseason action Tuesday night against Lamoni in a regional quarterfinal. The pieces are in place for a deep postseason run for the Viqueens if they get past the Demons.
"We definitely want to make a deep run," Stephens said. "One of our goals is to make it to state. We just have to play our game. We knew that if we put our mind to it, we can make it far this year."
Austin McNorton will have the call of Stanton/Lamoni Tuesday night on KMA-FM 99.1. Click below to hear the full interview with Stephens.