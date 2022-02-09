(Stanton) -- Stanton junior Jenna Stephens has had quite the two weeks, and it's not over yet as her team embarks on what they hope is a memorable postseason.
"It's been a little crazy," Stephens said. "A lot has happened, but I'm proud of what I've accomplished in the past week."
Stephens dropped 16 points in the Viqueens' win over Conestoga and scored her 1,000th career point in the process.
"That was one of the main goals for my high school career," Stephens said. "Last year, I made a big run, and I knew I could do it this year. I've been pushing myself since the beginning of the season. I didn't start hot, but my teammates and coaches have pushed. It was amazing."
Stephens followed that performance on Monday with an eye-popping 41 points against Lenox, shattering a school record previously set by Carmen Subbert in 2013.
"At halftime, I had 20 of the 26 points," she said. "I was going back and forth whether that was a good thing. Having all but six of our points wasn't setting right. But my coaches decided I needed to step up and get going. I wasn't thinking about the record. I was just working on getting to the hoop, taking the lead and winning the game."
Her final bucket of the night was once she won't soon forget -- a buzzer-beating 3-pointer in overtime.
"Honestly, their defense was nothing like we expected," Stephens said. "We were planning on a man-to-man. Marleigh (Johnson) gave me a perfect pass that led me right into the shot. From the minute it left my hand, I knew it was going in. It felt amazing."
The nail-biting victory secured a 21-0 regular season for the Class 1A No. 11 Viqueens.
"That last regular-season game was something we wanted," Stephens said. "That's the game I want to play right before districts. The team played great, and we fought through some solid defense. I knew if I was left open, I needed to step up."
Stephens averages 17.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per game averages and is part of a potent offense that also features Marleigh Johnson (12.7 PPG), Leah Sandin (9.9 PPG) and Abby Burke (9.2 PPG).
"Being able to have five shooters on the court is one of the most amazing things we could have," Stephens said. "We work every day on being a shooter."
Stephens and her teammates send a cool, calm and collective vibe with their unblemished record.
"We've had pressure, but it's more of a motivator," Stephens said. "None of us want a loss in that column, so we are going to do whatever it takes to stay undefeated. We're not giving up that zero."
The Viqueens open regional play against Orient-Macksburg on Thursday.
If Stanton navigates through the bottom portion of Class 1A Region 8 -- with Fremont-Mills, Diagonal, Bedford, CAM, East Union and St. Albert also in the way -- they will likely meet an old friend: Exira-EHK.
The 1A No. 5 Spartans have ended the Viqueens' season each of the last two seasons in close games. Stephens says those losses have served as motivation.
"Last year, we talked about what we needed to do to be at the state tournament. Coach (Dave) Snyder mentioned the only way we would gain respect would be with an undefeated season. Here we are, a year later. Having Exira-EHK in our bracket for the third year in a row is one of the most motivating things we could have. We want them, and we want to beat them."
Check out the full interview with Stephens below.