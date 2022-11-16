(Stanton) -- One of the top girls basketball players in the Corner Conference will take her talents to Pella next year.
Stanton star Jenna Stephens is the latest KMAland basketball standout to commit to the Dutch. Stephens made her decision official in a signing ceremony on Wednesday.
"It's a huge accomplishment for me," Stephens said. "I've had the dream of playing college basketball since my love of basketball started in the sixth grade. Today's a big day for me because I know all of my hard work has paid off."
Stephens is set to be a four-year contributor for the Viqueens, but that doesn't mean a collegiate basketball career was always set in stone.
"At first, I didn't know if I wanted to do it," she said. "When coaches started making contact with me, I realized it was something I wanted to do."
She didn't plan to attend Central, but a visit and interactions with Moran Lonning changed her mind.
"I had no intentions of going there because I thought it was far away from home," Stephens said. "After we went on our visit, I knew that's where I wanted to be."
Stephens ultimately chose Central over Lonning's old school, Simpson. She hopes to use her senior year to improve her ball-handling, among other things.
"I have to get better at dribbling," Stephens said. "I hope to improve on my dribbling, outside (shooting) and getting stronger in the paint. I want more experience under my belt. I'm not expecting to play my first two years. I just want to grow as a player and be part of a team."
Former KMAlanders Allie Eveland (Shenandoah) and Ava Wolf (Shenandoah) are on this year roster at Central. View the full interview with Stephens below.