(Des Moines) -- Kingsley-Pierson shook up the entire Class 1A bracket while Don Bosco also advanced on the opening day of the state tournament.
STATE QF: Kingsley-Pierson 3 Martensdale-St. Marys 2
Kingsley-Pierson pulled off the No. 8 over No. 1 upset in the opening game of the tournament thanks to a two-run comeback in the sixth and a run in the eighth inning. The Blue Devils had five hits in the defeat, which came from the bats of Cole Cassady, Isaac Gavin, Carson Elbert, Kasey Carter and Jack Franey. Martensdale's season comes to a close at 26-2.
STATE BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Class 1A
Don Bosco 3 South Winneshiek 1