(KMAland) -- Check out the Class 3A state quarterfinal results from Tuesday in Des Moines.
3A QF: Marion 3 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1
Marion became just the sixth team in the last 16 years to beat a No. 1 seed as an 8 seed in the tournament.
The Indians put up three runs in a four-inning span and that was more than enough to stop the Warriors, which left the bases loaded to end the game.
Deric Fitzgerald had two hits for SBL in the defeat.Daniel Wright struck out nine and worked around eight hits and five walks while giving up three runs.
STATE BASEBALL TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD
Class 3A State Quarterfinals
Norwalk 4 Clear Creek-Amana 3
Dallas Center-Grimes 1 Benton 0
Gilbert 4 ADM 0